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Home > Exclusives > Emily Blunt
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EXCLUSIVE: Stars Kiss and Tell — Emily Blunt is Among A-Listers Dishing on Best and Worst On-Screen Smooches

emily blunt a listers best worst on screen kisses
Source: MEGA

Emily Blunt and other A-listers reveal their best and worst experiences with on-screen kisses.

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July 3 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

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Emily Blunt and other celebs, RadarOnline.com can reveal, dish on best and worst onscreen smooches.

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Matt Damon earned praise from Emily Blunt, who called her 'Oppenheimer' costar an 'easygoing beautiful person.'
Source: Lisa OConnor / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Matt Damon earned praise from Emily Blunt, who called her 'Oppenheimer' costar an 'easygoing beautiful person.'

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Ryan Gosling

While she "loves" her Fall Guy costar, Blunt admitted to Howard Stern there have been some leading men "I haven't liked" – and that she "absolutely" felt like throwing up after kissing them. The actress, who's swapped spit with everyone from Tom Cruise to Dwayne Johnson, refused to name names, but we're guessing it's not these guys.

Jamie Dornan

"I was so thrilled to work with him" on 2020's Wild Mountain Thyme, Emily said.

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Matt Damon

She's been pals with Matt Damon, her, Oppenheimer costar, since 2011's The Adjustment Bureau. He's an "easygoing beautiful person," she said.

Liam & Jennifer

"If we had a kissing scene, she would make a point of eating garlic or tuna fish or something that was disgusting," Liam Hemsworth said of Hunger Games costar Jennifer Lawrence. "I'd be like, 'Fantastic. I can't wait to get in there and taste it.'"

Tobey & Kirsten

It may be iconic, but his Spider-Man smooch with Kirsten Dunst was pure misery. "I had rainwater running up my nose," Tobey Maguire recalled. "Then, when Kirsten rolled back the wet mask, she cut off the air completely."

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Liam Hemsworth said Jennifer Lawrence often ate garlic or tuna before their kissing scenes in 'The Hunger Games.'
Source: FS2 / WENN.com / MEGA

Liam Hemsworth said Jennifer Lawrence often ate garlic or tuna before their kissing scenes in 'The Hunger Games.'

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Morena & Ryan

"It's like kissing a giant latex condom," Morena Baccarin joked of her Deadpool makeout sessions with Ryan Reynolds. "It basically just smells like rubber the entire time."

Miles & Shailene

"Before our first kissing scene, she shoved these supplements in her mouth," Miles Teller said of Shailene Woodley in The Spectacular Now. "It's like a dirt pouch, and it smells like c--p."

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