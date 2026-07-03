EXCLUSIVE: Stars Kiss and Tell — Emily Blunt is Among A-Listers Dishing on Best and Worst On-Screen Smooches

Matt Damon

She's been pals with Matt Damon, her, Oppenheimer costar, since 2011's The Adjustment Bureau. He's an "easygoing beautiful person," she said.

Liam & Jennifer

"If we had a kissing scene, she would make a point of eating garlic or tuna fish or something that was disgusting," Liam Hemsworth said of Hunger Games costar Jennifer Lawrence. "I'd be like, 'Fantastic. I can't wait to get in there and taste it.'"

Tobey & Kirsten

It may be iconic, but his Spider-Man smooch with Kirsten Dunst was pure misery. "I had rainwater running up my nose," Tobey Maguire recalled. "Then, when Kirsten rolled back the wet mask, she cut off the air completely."