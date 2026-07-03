Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Luke Perry
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: 'Yellowstone' Star Worships St. Luke — Ranch Series Star Neal McDonough Hails '90s Heartthrob Luke Perry as His Guardian Angel

yellowstone star neal mcdonough hails luke perry angel
Source: MEGA

Neal McDonough says Luke Perry remains a guiding angel in his life and career journey.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 3 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Popular actor Neal McDonough has revealed for the first time how the late Beverly Hills 90210 star Luke Perry saved him and his family when he was blacklisted by Hollywood, broke and homeless, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Known for his roles in Captain America: The First Avenger and TV series like Tulsa King, 9-1-1: Lone Star and Yellowstone, the 60-year-old admits he was a heavy drinker who was fired from the TV pilot Scoundrels in 2010 for refusing to kiss a female costar because of his deep devotion and love for his longtime wife and manager, Ruvé Robertson, and strict Catholic beliefs.

Article continues below advertisement

Problems With Booze

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Neal McDonough said he lost his home and career opportunities after refusing to kiss a female costar on screen.
Source: O'Connor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Neal McDonough said he lost his home and career opportunities after refusing to kiss a female costar on screen.

Article continues below advertisement

McDonough, who claimed he always had a no-kissing clause as part of his contract, said he was replaced by David James Elliott, got a rep as a "religious nut bag" and was ostracized for nearly three years.

But he also admits that his boozing "became a bad problem."

"I was always a drinker. I'm Irish, from Boston, it's what we do," he said.

After getting canned for refusing to kiss a costar on screen, "no one would hire me because they thought I was this religious nut bag, which is that I love my wife so much. And no one could understand it."

Neal said he "lost the house, lost the cars, lost everything."

Article continues below advertisement

Luke Perry Opened His Home, Saving Costar's Family From Homelessness

Article continues below advertisement
Luke Perry offered Neal McDonough and his family a place to stay after learning of their financial struggles.
Source: MEGA

Luke Perry offered Neal McDonough and his family a place to stay after learning of their financial struggles.

Article continues below advertisement

That's when Perry, his costar in the 1997 sci-fi miniseries Invasion, came to his rescue.

"Luke saw me one night ... he saw I was a mess," he recalled. "He said, 'What's going on with you? I hear things aren't going so great.' Then I opened up to him and he goes, 'Why don't you stay in my house? I don't live in it anymore. It's right there, right near your house in Hancock Park. Stay there for as long as you want.'"

The Riverdale heartthrob, who would later die at the age of 52 after suffering a massive stroke in 2019, gave Neal the keys and saved his family from homelessness.

Article continues below advertisement

Ultimatum Changed Everything

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
marilyn monroe sex obsession exposed th birthday

EXCLUSIVE: Marilyn Monroe's Sex Obsession — Bombshell's Bawdiest Bedroom Secrets Laid Bare in Explosive New Book

These Hollywood icons served as spies, taking on missions beyond their entertainment careers.

EXCLUSIVE: Stars Who Were Spies! We Name the Massive Hollywood Icons Who Went Far Above and Beyond the Call of Duty

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Ruvé Robertson gave McDonough an ultimatum to choose between alcohol and his family as they rebuilt their lives.
Source: FayesVision/WENN.com/MEGA

Ruvé Robertson gave McDonough an ultimatum to choose between alcohol and his family as they rebuilt their lives.

Neal also credited Robertson, mom of their five kids and his co-executive producer of Jimmy – a biopic about movie icon Jimmy Stewart premiering Nov. 6, for forcing him to kick booze as they got back on their feet.

"She said, 'It's us or the bottle, you choose,' and I never looked back," he said. "If I didn't have someone like Ruvé in my life, I would not be sitting here."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.