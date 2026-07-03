EXCLUSIVE: 'Yellowstone' Star Worships St. Luke — Ranch Series Star Neal McDonough Hails '90s Heartthrob Luke Perry as His Guardian Angel

Known for his roles in Captain America: The First Avenger and TV series like Tulsa King, 9-1-1: Lone Star and Yellowstone, the 60-year-old admits he was a heavy drinker who was fired from the TV pilot Scoundrels in 2010 for refusing to kiss a female costar because of his deep devotion and love for his longtime wife and manager, Ruvé Robertson, and strict Catholic beliefs.

Popular actor Neal McDonough has revealed for the first time how the late Beverly Hills 90210 star Luke Perry saved him and his family when he was blacklisted by Hollywood , broke and homeless, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Neal McDonough said he lost his home and career opportunities after refusing to kiss a female costar on screen.

McDonough, who claimed he always had a no-kissing clause as part of his contract, said he was replaced by David James Elliott, got a rep as a "religious nut bag" and was ostracized for nearly three years.

But he also admits that his boozing "became a bad problem."

"I was always a drinker. I'm Irish, from Boston, it's what we do," he said.

After getting canned for refusing to kiss a costar on screen, "no one would hire me because they thought I was this religious nut bag, which is that I love my wife so much. And no one could understand it."

Neal said he "lost the house, lost the cars, lost everything."