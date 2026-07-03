EXCLUSIVE: Marilyn Monroe's Sex Obsession — Bombshell's Bawdiest Bedroom Secrets Laid Bare in Explosive New Book
July 3 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Marilyn Monroe harbored a twisted sexual obsession with her father, spurned Joan Crawford's lesbian advances and simmered with jealousy over her bisexual female publicist, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Those are just some of the shocking, still-untold secrets of the Hollywood icon – who would have turned 100 on June 1 – revealed in the new biography I Wanna Be Loved by You: Marilyn Monroe: A Life in 100 Takes by Andrew Wilson.
Marilyn Never Found Acceptance
For his research, Wilson listened to hours of never-before-heard interviews and read dozens of unpublished letters and private diaries.
He found that at her core, Monroe desperately needed to be loved – a need that stemmed from being abandoned by her biological father, Charles Stanley Gifford.
The blond bombshell – who died of a drug overdose at age 36 in August 1962 – tried repeatedly to track him down, but he cruelly rejected her.
When Monroe reached him in 1950, "Gifford dismissed her with the words, 'Listen, Marilyn, I'm married, I have children. I don't want you to start trouble for me now, like your mother did years ago,'" Wilson wrote.
Biography Reveals Shocking Claims
The Some Like It Hot star's twisted sexual obsession with Gifford came out at a party where guests played a game, according to a story told by reality dress manufacturer Henry Rosenfeld.
"Everybody said what they'd want most in the world and she said... what she wanted was to put on a black wig, pick up her father in a bar, have him make love to her and then she'd say, 'But how does it feel now to have your daughter make love to you,'" Wilson writes.
The book also explores reports Monroe had multiple lesbian romances.
"In his 1984 biography, Fred Lawrence Guiles claims a 'slightly drunk' Joan Crawford made a 'sexual pass at Marilyn and the friendship abruptly ended. Marilyn, who saw nothing wrong with lesbianism, recoiled from such shock than offense,'" Wilson writes.
Jealousy Consumed Marilyn
Some "falsely" believed that Monroe had "an intimate relationship with her publicist Patricia Newcomb – who Hollywood gossip claimed slept with both men and women," Wilson writes.
Monroe was "increasingly jealous" of her and flipped out when Newcomb "returned from the hairdresser's with a platinum streak in her hair – the same shade as Monroe's hair," Wilson writes.
According to her therapist, Dr. Ralph Greenson, Monroe "accused [Newcomb] of trying to rob her of her most valuable possession."