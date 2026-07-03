EXCLUSIVE: Marilyn Monroe's Sex Obsession — Bombshell's Bawdiest Bedroom Secrets Laid Bare in Explosive New Book

Those are just some of the shocking, still-untold secrets of the Hollywood icon – who would have turned 100 on June 1 – revealed in the new biography I Wanna Be Loved by You: Marilyn Monroe: A Life in 100 Takes by Andrew Wilson.

Marilyn Monroe harbored a twisted sexual obsession with her father, spurned Joan Crawford's lesbian advances and simmered with jealousy over her bisexual female publicist, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Andrew Wilson's new Marilyn Monroe biography details her lifelong search for acceptance from biological father, Charles Stanley Gifford.

For his research, Wilson listened to hours of never-before-heard interviews and read dozens of unpublished letters and private diaries.

He found that at her core, Monroe desperately needed to be loved – a need that stemmed from being abandoned by her biological father, Charles Stanley Gifford.

The blond bombshell – who died of a drug overdose at age 36 in August 1962 – tried repeatedly to track him down, but he cruelly rejected her.

When Monroe reached him in 1950, "Gifford dismissed her with the words, 'Listen, Marilyn, I'm married, I have children. I don't want you to start trouble for me now, like your mother did years ago,'" Wilson wrote.