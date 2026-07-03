EXCLUSIVE: Stars Who Were Spies! We Name the Massive Hollywood Icons Who Went Far Above and Beyond the Call of Duty

Walt Disney

It's a smarmy world, after all. From 1940 until Walt Disney's death in '66, the Hollywood legend served as an FBI informant, passing along information on people he believed were communists, subversives, or others who, in his view, wanted to meddle with his conviction that "once a man has tasted freedom, he will never be content to be a slave."

Julia Child

Bon appi-teteh! "I must say we had lots of fun," said gourmand Julia Child about her days during WWII with the Office of Strategic Services, the precursor to the CIA, where her time as a research assistant led to her "first big recipe" – mixing up shark repellent for the Navy.