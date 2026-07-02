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Home > News > Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Branded 'Selfish' by Ex-NYPD Chief for Pushing City's Already-Stretched Resources to the Limit as Terror Threat Revealed

picture of Taylor Swift and Madison Square Garden
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift has been branded 'selfish' by an ex-NYPD chief for scheduling Madison Square Garden wedding on Fourth of July Weekend.

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July 2 2026, Updated 6:42 p.m. ET

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Taylor Swift’s wedding to Travis Kelce is pushing New York City's resources to the limit amid fears of a terror attack, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Preparations for the couple’s Madison Square Garden wedding appear to be in full flow, as pallets of food, beverages and decorations arrive at the iconic venue.

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Lavish Celebrations Over Days

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picture of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly have a three-day extravaganza planned.

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The nuptials will reportedly take place over three days, starting with a rehearsal dinner on Thursday afternoon and culminating with a reception Friday evening into early Saturday.

While the lavish celebrations take place inside, hundreds of police officers will be out in full force monitoring the area surrounding the venue — despite the city’s emergency resources currently in overdrive due to an influx of tourists in for the World Cup.

The timing of Swift and Kelce's wedding during the Fourth of July weekend and their apparent choice of venue has also been criticized by former NYPD officials.

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'Incredibly Selfish and Self-Serving'

picture of Madison Square Garden
Source: MEGA

NYPD veteran Sal Lifrieri fears the negative impact of the wedding on the city.

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Sal Lifrieri, a 20-year NYPD veteran and former director of the force’s protective operations unit, slammed Swift’s decision as “selfish.

"City resources are pushed to the limit as it is. I don’t think they’re recognizing the potential impact that they’re going to have," he told The Sun. "You’ve got the Fourth of July celebrations going on with fireworks, demonstrations, and parties that are going on. The amount of officers and first response capability is really stretched. These guys are working 12-hour shifts, 7 days a week."

"You start crowding streets and causing traffic jams like that, you’re impacting people just unnecessarily," he added. "On a weekend that’s ridiculous. I think it’s incredibly selfish and self-serving."

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'She Ain't the President'

picture of Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

Swift's wedding being a potential terror target has been scoffed.

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Photo of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding Lockdown: Guests 'Ordered to Ditch Their Phones and Sign NDAs' for 10-Hour Bash at Madison Square Garden

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Kenneth Corey, the former chief of department at the NYPD, told The New York Times that police will have to beef up security and install "concrete barriers" to protect the venue from threats.

Corey further claimed that Swift and Kelce's superstar status make the event "a very attractive terrorist target."

However, Lifrieri scoffed at the idea, saying: "She ain’t the president."

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picture of Madison Square Garden
Source: MEGA

Madison Square Garden's security has been branded 'excellent.'

Lifrieri also suggested that due to a combination of street closures and the sweltering heatwave baking New York City, police would need to monitor the area should the singer's loyal Swifties fan club appear in droves.

"Handling the crowd control issues, and where do you put these people, and how do you maintain the capabilities and the response ... I mean, if your mother was having a heart attack, and you couldn’t get an ambulance for a half hour because there was no way to get through the crowds, you’d be really upset about that," Lifrieri added.

Still, Lifrieri did commend Madison Square Garden's exceptional security capabilities.

"From a logistics standpoint, there’s nothing like Madison Square Garden. Madison Square Garden has phenomenal security," he explained. "An event like this is small compared to what they normally handle. So, as far as venue is concerned, there’s not many theaters that are going to be able to handle that, or venues that are able to handle that many people.”

"In that regard, it’s the ideal venue," the former officer continued. "And from the Garden’s perspective, the capability that they have to provide security is excellent."

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