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Home > News > Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding Lockdown: Guests 'Ordered to Ditch Their Phones and Sign NDAs' for 10-Hour Bash at Madison Square Garden

Photo of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have strict privacy measures in place for their wedding festivities.

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July 2 2026, Published 6:20 p.m. ET

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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are one day away from pulling off their epic wedding with almost no details getting out, and they intend to keep it that way with strict rules for the 1,000 guests who will be attending, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Many of the lucky invitees will be required to sign non-disclosure agreements, while there is reportedly a phone ban in place starting with the Thursday, July 2, rehearsal dinner and continuing through the couple's wedding ceremony and reception the following day.

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Closest Friends and Family Exempt From Signing NDA's

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Photo of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Source: MEGA

Swift and Kelce are reportedly having all but their closest family and friends sign NDA's.

Not all of the A-list guests will be required to sign on the dotted line, though.

"Their closest friends and family haven’t been asked to sign NDAs," an insider told Page Six, as it is already standard procedure among Swift and Kelce's closest confidantes not to reveal information about their private life.

"Protecting their privacy is just something everyone in their inner circle has always naturally done," the source continued.

"Nobody wants to be the reason details leak," the insider dished. "The people in their inner circle have gone out of their way to protect them. Some even offered to sign NDAs simply to give Taylor and Travis extra peace of mind."

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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding Still Shrouded in Secrecy

Photo of Madison Square Garden
Source: MEGA

Tents will soon be put up at MSG's entrances to for the privacy of guests as they arrive for wedding festivities.

Those in Swift and Kelce's trusted inner sanctum will reportedly be helping kick off the wedding festivities with a 100-person rehearsal dinner inside the Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden, according to the outlet.

ABC News reported that a massive second event will follow for all wedding invitees, starting with a cocktail hour that is due to last well into the early morning hours of July 3.

Not only are guests expected to abide by a no-phone policy, but so are vendors and security personnel inside Madison Square Garden, according to the network's sources.

The guest list is also expected to remain on lockdown, as large tents and canopies will be erected around the venue to shield guests from public view as they arrive and depart. They can also come and go from the Garden's private underground entrance and exit.

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MSG Appears to Be Where All of the Wedding Festivities Are Being Held

Photo of Madison Square Garden
Source: MEGA

Barriers have been erected to keep the media and fans at a distance while delivery crews continue to work.

Swift and Kelce have managed to keep their wedding shrouded in secrecy, except for the location and the extravagant setup at Madison Square Garden, as permits have been obtained to close several surrounding streets.

Fleets of trucks have been making nonstop deliveries, including food such as lobster and chicken, as well as large white pieces that appeared to be part of a massive staircase.

Several of the components being taken off trucks were labeled "Garden Party," hinting at one of the themes inside the venue for the day and a half's worth of festivities. Another large box read "Mirror Ball."

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Taylor Swift's Wedding 'Castle' Subject of Conflicting Reports

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Photo of Madison Square Garden
Source: Taylor Swift/YouTube

There had been conflicting reports that Swift was having a fairytale 'castle' erected for her wedding.

However, one theme in question remains debated, as reports surfaced that a "massive castle" was being erected on the floor of MSG, so that the Cruel Summer singer could have "a full-blown fairytale" wedding, a source told TMZ.

But People had insiders claiming otherwise, saying it's "Not a castle, but it looks very special," about the "transformed" venue, with one person who's seen the setup inside MSG raving, "I've never seen it look so different."

"They have grass, carpets, and canopies, and it looks like a place where you'd get married. There's a stage set up, but it's special," the source revealed.

"Absolutely not. There's no castle being built. Not at all," a second insider added.

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