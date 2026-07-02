Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding Lockdown: Guests 'Ordered to Ditch Their Phones and Sign NDAs' for 10-Hour Bash at Madison Square Garden

Not all of the A-list guests will be required to sign on the dotted line, though.

"Their closest friends and family haven’t been asked to sign NDAs," an insider told Page Six, as it is already standard procedure among Swift and Kelce's closest confidantes not to reveal information about their private life.

"Protecting their privacy is just something everyone in their inner circle has always naturally done," the source continued.

"Nobody wants to be the reason details leak," the insider dished. "The people in their inner circle have gone out of their way to protect them. Some even offered to sign NDAs simply to give Taylor and Travis extra peace of mind."