EXCLUSIVE: Madonna's New Album 'Confessions II' Filled With Rage Over Her Life's Biggest Failures — From Battles With Daughter and Tragic Brother to Disastrous Marriage to Ex Sean Penn

The sharpest attack comes on the track Bizarre, which appears to target Penn, 65.

Madonna references the Shelby GT500 convertible she gave him as a wedding gift and his reckless driving conviction before singing: "Roll out the carpet for us, but you don't share it. All 'cause you're threatened by me, you won't admit it."

She later adds: "Who knew love could be so bizarre?"

Another emotional track, Betrayal, appears to address Joan, who died in 2024 while the album was being recorded.

Madonna, whose mother passed away from breast cancer when she was five, sings: "This is a story of betrayal. You couldn't see your fall from grace. So take the hammer, hit the nail. You'll never take my mother's place."

She later adds: "You betrayed me, you enslaved me."

Three years after her mother's death, in 1966, Madonna's dad, Silvio, married Joan, who was briefly employed as the family's housekeeper.