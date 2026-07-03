EXCLUSIVE: Madonna's New Album 'Confessions II' Filled With Rage Over Her Life's Biggest Failures — From Battles With Daughter and Tragic Brother to Disastrous Marriage to Ex Sean Penn
July 3 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
Madonna has used her personal heartbreak as fuel for her new album Confessions II, delivering a brutally candid follow-up to her 2005 hit Confessions On A Dance Floor, which channels anger over family rifts, lost relationships, her biggest failures, and painful regrets, including her disastrous marriage to Sean Penn.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Queen of Pop's first studio album in seven years – out on Friday, July 3 – revisits defining moments from the 67-year-old material girl's life across 16 tracks running almost 64 minutes.
'This Album Is Filled With Rage'
Recorded with English producer Stuart Price, the record moves from pounding club beats to intimate reflections as Madonna confronts her battles with daughter Lourdes, 29, her late brother Christopher Ciccone, who tragically died in 2024 aged 63, her late stepmother Joan, and Penn, to whom she was married between 1985 and 1989.
A source close to the project told us: "Madonna knew making another Confessions album was a huge gamble, but rather than playing it safe, she decided to really confess. Every song comes from somewhere deeply personal, and she wanted listeners to hear the truth behind the icon.
"This album is filled with rage, regret and vulnerability, but she believes honesty is its greatest strength."
Sean Penn In Her Sights
The sharpest attack comes on the track Bizarre, which appears to target Penn, 65.
Madonna references the Shelby GT500 convertible she gave him as a wedding gift and his reckless driving conviction before singing: "Roll out the carpet for us, but you don't share it. All 'cause you're threatened by me, you won't admit it."
She later adds: "Who knew love could be so bizarre?"
Another emotional track, Betrayal, appears to address Joan, who died in 2024 while the album was being recorded.
Madonna, whose mother passed away from breast cancer when she was five, sings: "This is a story of betrayal. You couldn't see your fall from grace. So take the hammer, hit the nail. You'll never take my mother's place."
She later adds: "You betrayed me, you enslaved me."
Three years after her mother's death, in 1966, Madonna's dad, Silvio, married Joan, who was briefly employed as the family's housekeeper.
Heartfelt Duet With Daughter Lourdes
The record softens on The Test, a duet with Lourdes, whose childhood unfolded under relentless public attention.
Madonna admits: "Little star, I tried to put you on a pedestal, you didn't ask for all the flashing lights."
She continues: "Sometimes I think you wish I'd go away, but the shadow stays, and it's OK to be yourself."
Reflecting on her 2023 sepsis scare, she also sings: "You made me whole when I was broken, too. I hope and pray I can do the same for you."
Lourdes responds with her own tribute, singing: "You are my reason to be, what I want or look like, what I wear, all the clothes on my back, and what I attract."
Madonna's Tribute To Her Late Brother
Madonna also reflects on Ciccone in Fragile, singing: "Late last night I was fast asleep, you came to me in a dream. You said don't forget about me, don't forget to be happy. So I hope you found a higher ground."
Madonna's younger brother died following a battle with pancreatic cancer in Michigan on October 4, 2024. He passed away peacefully with his husband, Ray Thacker, by his side.
A multitalented artist, dancer, and interior designer, he played a massive role in Madonna's early career, performing as a backup dancer and serving as the creative and tour director for several of her major productions.
The siblings experienced a famously strained relationship – partially due to Christopher's 2008 tell-all memoir, Life with My Sister Madonna – but they reconciled when he became ill.
Following his passing, the pop star shared a touching tribute on Instagram, stating she did her best to keep him alive and was glad he was no longer suffering.