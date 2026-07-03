Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Flee New York City to Avoid Taylor Swift's Wedding Extravaganza as Ex-BFF Snubbed from Star-Studded Guestlist
July 3 2026, Updated 8:21 a.m. ET
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have been snapped 300 miles away from New York City after being left off the guestlist for Taylor Swift's wedding.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the couple were seen supporting their daughter Betty, six, as she competed in a horse show at a farm in Lake Placid, New York, while the singer’s A-list pals were descending onto Madison Square Garden for her nuptials to fiancé Travis Kelce.
'If Blake Isn't There, Nobody Can Blame Lack Of Space'
Swift – who is the godmother to all three of the couple's daughters – fell out with Gossip Girl star and ex-BFF Lively after being dragged into her legal battle with Justin Baldoni.
Over 1,000 guests are expected at Friday night’s big party at the venue – following Thursday evening’s intimate wedding rehearsal – and for neither Lively, 38, or Reynolds, 49, to receive an invite, it shows just how big the fallout was between the former pals
A source told The Daily Mail: "Madison Square Garden holds more than 20,000 people. If Blake isn't there, nobody can blame a lack of space.
"The guest list is so massive that Blake's absence becomes impossible to ignore. People will notice immediately.
'If Blake Is Left Off The List, It's Personal'
"Taylor could invite practically everyone she's ever known. That's why Blake not getting an invite would speak volumes.
"This isn't about logistics or capacity. If Blake is left off the list, it's personal."
The source continues: "The bigger the wedding gets, the worse this looks for Blake.
"There will be movie stars, athletes, politicians, and music royalty in that arena.
"When Blake isn't among them, that becomes one of the biggest stories of the night and Taylor knows it."
'Secretly Married' Prior To NYC Extravaganza
Swift and Kelce, both 36, reportedly tied the knot prior to their NYC wedding in Tennessee, where they were joined by their closest family and friends, which once again did not include Lively.
The Love Story singer's bust-up with the actress happened after she was subpoenaed in her lawsuit against Baldoni, before the subpoena was later withdrawn.
The singer, whose hit song My Tears Ricochet was featured on the soundtrack of Baldoni's 2024 film It Ends With Us – where he starred alongside Lively – was pulled into the rollercoaster saga last year when Baldoni filed a $400million countersuit accusing Lively and her husband of defamation. The suit was later thrown out.
Explosive text messages from Baldoni's complaint revealed Lively had referred to the superstar singer and her husband as "my dragons" in a bid to intimidate him over the ill-fated flick.
A source said: "Her friends also think that Blake's 'I'm Khaleesi, and like her, I happen to have dragons' text to Justin was uncool and unnecessary because she was essentially used as an intimidation tactic. She was referred to as some kind of pet or possession."