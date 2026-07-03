Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Flee New York City to Avoid Taylor Swift's Wedding Extravaganza as Ex-BFF Snubbed from Star-Studded Guestlist

Swift – who is the godmother to all three of the couple's daughters – fell out with Gossip Girl star and ex-BFF Lively after being dragged into her legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

Over 1,000 guests are expected at Friday night’s big party at the venue – following Thursday evening’s intimate wedding rehearsal – and for neither Lively, 38, or Reynolds, 49, to receive an invite, it shows just how big the fallout was between the former pals

A source told The Daily Mail: "Madison Square Garden holds more than 20,000 people. If Blake isn't there, nobody can blame a lack of space.

"The guest list is so massive that Blake's absence becomes impossible to ignore. People will notice immediately.