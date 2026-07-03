Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Blake Lively

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Flee New York City to Avoid Taylor Swift's Wedding Extravaganza as Ex-BFF Snubbed from Star-Studded Guestlist

picture of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds
Source: MEGA

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have been snapped hundreds miles away from Taylor Swift's wedding after pair were snubbed from guestlist.

Contact us by Email

July 3 2026, Updated 8:21 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have been snapped 300 miles away from New York City after being left off the guestlist for Taylor Swift's wedding.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the couple were seen supporting their daughter Betty, six, as she competed in a horse show at a farm in Lake Placid, New York, while the singer’s A-list pals were descending onto Madison Square Garden for her nuptials to fiancé Travis Kelce.

Article continues below advertisement

'If Blake Isn't There, Nobody Can Blame Lack Of Space'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
picture of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds
Source: MEGA

Swift fell out with Lively and Reynolds after being dragged into the actress's legal row with Justin Baldoni,

Article continues below advertisement

Swift – who is the godmother to all three of the couple's daughters – fell out with Gossip Girl star and ex-BFF Lively after being dragged into her legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

Over 1,000 guests are expected at Friday night’s big party at the venue – following Thursday evening’s intimate wedding rehearsal – and for neither Lively, 38, or Reynolds, 49, to receive an invite, it shows just how big the fallout was between the former pals

A source told The Daily Mail: "Madison Square Garden holds more than 20,000 people. If Blake isn't there, nobody can blame a lack of space.

"The guest list is so massive that Blake's absence becomes impossible to ignore. People will notice immediately.

Article continues below advertisement

'If Blake Is Left Off The List, It's Personal'

picture of Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

Swift has invited stars from sport, movies and music to the nuptials.

Article continues below advertisement

"Taylor could invite practically everyone she's ever known. That's why Blake not getting an invite would speak volumes.

"This isn't about logistics or capacity. If Blake is left off the list, it's personal."

The source continues: "The bigger the wedding gets, the worse this looks for Blake.

"There will be movie stars, athletes, politicians, and music royalty in that arena.

"When Blake isn't among them, that becomes one of the biggest stories of the night and Taylor knows it."

Article continues below advertisement

'Secretly Married' Prior To NYC Extravaganza

picture of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Source: MEGA

The couple have reportedly already got hitched ahead of A-list wedding bash.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
la la land secrets beloved film turns

EXCLUSIVE: Hitting a High Note — Radar Reveals Secrets of How 'La La Land' Was Made As Beloved Flick Turns 10

judy garland rock hudson unbreakable bond secrets

EXCLUSIVE: Judy Garland and Rock Hudson — Inside Their Unbreakable Bond As Stars Struggled With Painful Secrets

Article continues below advertisement

Swift and Kelce, both 36, reportedly tied the knot prior to their NYC wedding in Tennessee, where they were joined by their closest family and friends, which once again did not include Lively.

The Love Story singer's bust-up with the actress happened after she was subpoenaed in her lawsuit against Baldoni, before the subpoena was later withdrawn.

The singer, whose hit song My Tears Ricochet was featured on the soundtrack of Baldoni's 2024 film It Ends With Us – where he starred alongside Lively – was pulled into the rollercoaster saga last year when Baldoni filed a $400million countersuit accusing Lively and her husband of defamation. The suit was later thrown out.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
picture of Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

Swift being used in Lively spat with Baldoni was 'uncool and unnecessary', says pal.

Explosive text messages from Baldoni's complaint revealed Lively had referred to the superstar singer and her husband as "my dragons" in a bid to intimidate him over the ill-fated flick.

A source said: "Her friends also think that Blake's 'I'm Khaleesi, and like her, I happen to have dragons' text to Justin was uncool and unnecessary because she was essentially used as an intimidation tactic. She was referred to as some kind of pet or possession."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.