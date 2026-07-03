EXCLUSIVE: Hitting a High Note — Radar Reveals Secrets of How 'La La Land' Was Made As Beloved Flick Turns 10

Released in 2016 and directed by Damien Chazelle, the film stars Emma Stone as Mia, an aspiring actress, and Ryan Gosling as Sebastian, a passionate jazz pianist determined to preserve the music he loves.

Set against the backdrop of Los Angeles, the movie pays tribute to the classic musicals of Hollywood's golden age while telling a contemporary story about love and career aspirations.

The story begins as Mia struggles through a series of disappointing auditions while working at a coffee shop on a studio lot. Sebastian, meanwhile, is a talented musician who finds himself playing uninspiring gigs simply to pay the bills. Their paths cross several times before they eventually fall in love.

Encouraging one another to pursue their ambitions, Mia writes and performs her own one-woman play, while Sebastian joins a successful contemporary jazz band that offers financial stability but pulls him away from his original artistic vision.

As their careers begin to take shape, the relationship faces mounting pressure. Mia's play initially attracts little attention, leaving her discouraged and ready to abandon her dreams. Sebastian, however, convinces her to attend one final audition, which leads to a breakthrough opportunity.