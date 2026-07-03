EXCLUSIVE: Judy Garland and Rock Hudson — Inside Their Unbreakable Bond As Stars Struggled With Painful Secrets
July 3 2026, Published 7:45 a.m. ET
In 1949, a starstruck Rock Hudson, then just a 23-year-old fledgling actor, couldn't believe his luck when he found himself staring at one of his idols at a Hollywood party.
"Judy Garland is my favorite female singer. I can't believe I'm getting to see and hear her in person," he gushed to his host as the Wizard of Oz star, 26 at the time, belted out several tunes while standing barefoot next to a piano.
Having arrived stag to the party, RadarOnline.com can reveal that Hudson was asked to be Garland's designated driver home because she'd had too much to drink.
Pillow Talk
"What a big, strong, handsome man with a kind, loving face," she said to him upon their formal introduction, standing on her toes to kiss his lips. "The type of man I always fail to attract."
That night, according to Darwin Porter and Danforth Prince's book Rock Hudson: Erotic Fire, an unbreakable bond was forged between the troubled, substance-abusing superstar and the struggling, closeted newcomer. The kindred spirits talked for hours and felt as if they'd found a trusted friend to whom they could fearlessly open up.
"We ripped open each other's insides," Hudson said of the cathartic release that resulted from exposing their deepest, darkest secrets to one another, a practice they'd continue for the rest of Garland's life.
"She spoke to me with an openness and candor that I'd never known before. I'd always kept things bottled up," Hudson said of Garland's revelation that night. At the time, she and her husband, director Vincente Minnelli, were taking a physical break, with a young Liza remaining with her dad.
Garland Revealed Marriage Heartbreak
"Judy spoke of her failed marriage and her love for her daughter. She said, 'At times, my husband wore more lipstick than I did,'" Hudson recalled of Garland addressing Minnelli's own ambiguous sexuality.
"He was always more in love with Gene Kelly than with me," she added to Hudson, intimating that Minnelli had long fancied her costar in 1950's Summer Stock and several other films. Her marital troubles fueled her already raging depression and addictions.
"When one of my dark spells comes, it follows with uncontrollable weeping," she told Hudson, admitting she liberally used pills to try to keep herself together.
Hudson Became Garland's Lifeline
Hudson and Garland's relationship was physically intimate that first night, as well as in the early years of their friendship. It turned platonic, though, and he remained a trustworthy support system for Garland during her most stressful breakdowns.
It was common for him to field phone calls from her at all hours of the night when she felt the most insecure.
"I fear every morning when the sun comes up and I have to go out in the world and be Judy Garland," she once told him, explaining she was somewhat haunted by her celebrity.
At times, he'd have to stay with her all night to help her fall asleep.
Hudson Never Stopped Believing
Through it all, Hudson faithfully remained in Garland's corner, and she, in turn, loved and accepted him unconditionally.
He was even in the front row at her legendary 1961 Carnegie Hall comeback concert, which came on the heels of years of poor health for the singer and an absence that led to many whispers that her star had faded.
"Even as a kid," she told Rock, "I was a born trouper come hell or high water."
And she proved it that night, though Hudson, who remained her most loyal fan to the end, never doubted her.
"She was still Judy with that amazing talent," he said of the icon's undeniable gifts.