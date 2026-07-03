EXCLUSIVE: Judy Garland and Rock Hudson — Inside Their Unbreakable Bond As Stars Struggled With Painful Secrets

In 1949, a starstruck Rock Hudson, then just a 23-year-old fledgling actor, couldn't believe his luck when he found himself staring at one of his idols at a Hollywood party.

"Judy Garland is my favorite female singer. I can't believe I'm getting to see and hear her in person," he gushed to his host as the Wizard of Oz star, 26 at the time, belted out several tunes while standing barefoot next to a piano.

Having arrived stag to the party, RadarOnline.com can reveal that Hudson was asked to be Garland's designated driver home because she'd had too much to drink.