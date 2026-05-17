EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry's Fresh Nazi Storm — Duke of Sussex Blasted for Slamming Antisemitic Violence After His Fascist Uniform 'Mistake'

The Duke of Sussex referenced his own "past mistakes" in the piece – an apparent acknowledgment of the infamous 2005 controversy in which he was photographed aged 20 wearing a Nazi costume to a private party.

The images sparked international outrage at the time and remain among the most damaging scandals of his public life.

Harry's intervention comes amid heightened tensions across Britain following violence linked to conflict in the Middle East, with both antisemitic and anti-Muslim incidents rising sharply in recent months.

One source close to the reaction surrounding the article said Harry's comments had reignited debate about whether he can ever fully escape the shadow of the Nazi costume scandal.

The insider said, "For many people, Harry speaking out about antisemitism inevitably brings them straight back to those photographs of him parading around like a Nazi. Even though it happened decades ago and he has repeatedly expressed regret, critics still see a contradiction between his past behavior and his attempts to position himself as a moral voice on issues of hate and extremism."