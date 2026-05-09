EXCLUSIVE: Blake Lively Facing 'Brutal Tell-All' From Justin Baldoni as She Emerges the 'Utter Loser' From Their Bruising Legal Fight

The dispute between Lively, 38, and Baldoni, 42, erupted in December 2024 after tensions linked to the making of the domestic abuse drama It Ends With Us.

Blake Lively is facing the prospect of a damaging public backlash after Justin Baldoni 's allies claimed the actor-director is preparing to finally "tell his story" following the pair's bitter legal war over It Ends With Us, with insiders telling RadarOnline.com the actress has emerged from the saga "totally reputationally weakened" in Hollywood.

Baldoni and his production company, Wayfarer Studios, denied the allegations and countersued Lively and her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds , accusing the couple of defamation and extortion . Earlier this week, both sides confirmed they had reached an undisclosed out-of-court settlement .

Lively accused Baldoni – who directed and co-starred in the movie opposite her – of sexual harassment and orchestrating a smear campaign against her.

The insider added, "Justin feels vindicated by how much of the case changed before settlement talks began. There is a sense among his supporters that Blake misjudged how aggressively this would be challenged."

One source close to the production said many involved with It Ends With Us believed Baldoni had been unfairly portrayed throughout the legal battle.

He said: "I have very firm feelings about the actions that she took, and she hurt my friend and has been hurting my friend. I think he really wants to tell his story, and he deserves to be heard. To let sunlight in on this has been the thing that I feel her camp has been avoiding."

Adam Mondschein, who appeared in the film as a doctor, has publicly sided with Baldoni and accused Lively of causing lasting damage to his friend.

Baldoni denied the allegations and countersued the actress and her husband.

He added: "I can't imagine what it must be like to be inside of (Lively's) mind."

Mondschein also suggested Baldoni had mixed emotions about the resolution to the case, saying the actor was relieved the ordeal had ended but disappointed he would not have the opportunity to fully argue his case publicly in court.

"Plus, if Justin wants to do a book or tell-all interview, it could totally destroy her."

"Blake is the utter loser in all this, as it became far more bruising than anyone expected," the insider explained. "Blake went into this as one of the most powerful women in entertainment and came out of it facing questions she never anticipated. Plus, she is now viewed as toxic, and people will be very wary of working with her now.

Another industry source claimed Lively's image had taken a significant hit in some Hollywood circles despite the settlement.

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Attorney Bryan Freedman described his client as ecstatic following the resolution of the conflict.

Bryan Freedman, Baldoni's attorney, also spoke after news of the settlement broke, describing his client as pleased with the outcome while emphasizing how dramatically the legal landscape had shifted before negotiations concluded.

He said: "You know, I wouldn't say which side kind of came to the table first. I think there was an urgency to try to get it done as quickly as possible. I think that Justin and the other individuals felt pretty comfortable where they were at the time.

"Ten of the 13 claims were gone as a result of the summary judgment motion. Five individuals were out of the case."

He added, "You were left with a case that was really Blake Lively versus It Ends with Us, the movie LLC, the agency group, and Wayfarer Studios, so it was a very different case at the point in time that we had those settlement discussions than ever was before."

Freeman declined to discuss the settlement terms but said Baldoni was "ecstatic" following the agreement.

In a joint statement released through representatives, Lively and Baldoni attempted to draw a line under the dispute.

The statement read: "The end product – the movie It Ends With Us – is a source of pride to all of us who worked to bring it to life.

"Raising awareness, and making a meaningful impact in the lives of domestic violence survivors – and all survivors – is a goal that we stand behind. We acknowledge the process presented challenges and recognise concerns raised by Ms. Lively deserved to be heard."

It concluded, "We remain firmly committed to workplaces free of improprieties and unproductive environments. It is our sincere hope that this brings closure and allows all involved to move forward constructively and in peace, including a respectful environment online."