Newlyweds Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Slammed for Raffling Off Designer Items at 'Excessive' MSG Wedding – 'They Could Have Fed the Homeless Instead’

They reportedly earned the raffle tickets by taking part in activities including skee-ball, miniature golf, and a football ring toss before being entered into a draw.

Among the standout prizes were designer handbags, Cartier watches, and even a classic 1970 Chevrolet, making the reception feel as much like an upscale carnival as a celebrity wedding.

One of the night's biggest winners was Jackie Tranquill, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill, who walked away with what appears to be a black Chanel 25 Small Handbag crafted from grained calfskin with gold-tone hardware worth $7,000.

But the luxury raffle didn’t go down well with fans, who accused the couple of shamelessly exhibiting their wealth.