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Home > Celebrity > Taylor Swift

Newlyweds Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Slammed for Raffling Off Designer Items at 'Excessive' MSG Wedding – 'They Could Have Fed the Homeless Instead’

picture of Taylor Swift, travis kelce and chanel bag.
Source: MEGA; @jackietranquill/Instagram

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been ripped after raffling off expensive raffle prizes to A-list guests at their Madison Square Garden wedding.

July 7 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have sparked a backlash by raffling off luxury prizes to their A-list wedding guests, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The newlyweds, both 36, showered their super-rich guests with gifts via the high-end giveaways.

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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Raffles

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picture of Taylor Swift and travis kelce
Source: MEGA

The newlyweds offered raffle tickets to winners of various activities they laid on.

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They reportedly earned the raffle tickets by taking part in activities including skee-ball, miniature golf, and a football ring toss before being entered into a draw.

Among the standout prizes were designer handbags, Cartier watches, and even a classic 1970 Chevrolet, making the reception feel as much like an upscale carnival as a celebrity wedding.

One of the night's biggest winners was Jackie Tranquill, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill, who walked away with what appears to be a black Chanel 25 Small Handbag crafted from grained calfskin with gold-tone hardware worth $7,000.

But the luxury raffle didn’t go down well with fans, who accused the couple of shamelessly exhibiting their wealth.

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Source: @jackietranquill/Instagram

Jackie Tranquill showed off her new bag on Instagram.

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'Stuck In High School'

picture of taylor swift
Source: MEGA

Swift's raffle was blasted by social media users.

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Taking to X, one user wrote: "A Cartier watch raffle at a wedding is peak excess," adding, "Guests probably left with better loot than the registry."

Someone else claimed to be "embarrassed for all of them," while another critic implied that cops and sanitation workers should have been the ones to receive the valuable gifts.

The user wrote: "So not the cops and sanitation workers busting a-s in the insane heat on a holiday weekend? Nah, because lib friends wouldn't like that look."

Another commented: "They could've fed a lot of homeless around the world instead," as a separate critic accused Swift of being "stuck in high school," calling the raffle "after-prom-coded."

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'Rich People Wedding Culture Is Just Straight Up Performance Art'

picture of Taylor Swift and travis kelce
Source: MEGA

Critics highlighted many of the guests were already very wealthy.

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"Raffle prizes at your wedding are a new one. Rich people wedding culture is just straight up performance art," moaned one fan.

"That's fun for those involved, but all of them are already filthy rich," highlighted one X user. The person also questioned, "Why aren't they just donating or something?"

Despite the hard words, the bride and groom shelled out $26million in donations to at least 20 charities during their wedding week.

Among the charities benefiting were nine food banks – including one in Swift's hometown of Reading, Pennsylvania – three children's hospitals, and seven educational programs.

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picture of Taylor Swift and travis kelce
Source: MEGA

Swift and Kelce's reps revealed the pair donated $26million to charities across the United States.

An announcement from the pair's representatives read: "This week, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift donated $26million to charities across the United States.

After Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley's charity, The Store, received its donation, the Instagram page shared a thank-you post reading: "We're incredibly grateful to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce for their transformative gift to The Store.

"Their kindness will help more families across Middle Tennessee access fresh, healthy food with dignity and choice, and we're honored to have their support.

"Congratulations to Taylor and Travis on your upcoming wedding! Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness as you begin this next chapter together. Thank you for helping make a difference in the lives of our neighbors."

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