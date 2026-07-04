Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Wedding: First Photos Leaked From Inside Their $15M Fairytale Big Day at Madison Square Garden
July 4 2026, Published 6:05 p.m. ET
The first images from inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's highly secretive wedding have finally surfaced, revealing the breathtaking transformation that turned Madison Square Garden into a fairytale fit for pop royalty, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Exclusive footage obtained by the Daily Mail offers a glimpse inside the couple's lavish New York City celebration, where towering trees, emerald drapery, and romantic archways created an enchanted setting for the pair's long-awaited "I do."
Inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Enchanted Wedding Venue
The newly released footage captures guests gathering inside the transformed arena before making their way through a hidden set of doors into the reception following the ceremony.
As Candi Staton's disco classic Young Hearts Run Free played throughout the venue, elegantly dressed attendees filtered into the celebration while greenery, oversized trees, and emerald-colored drapery brought Swift's reported "garden party" vision to life.
The stadium's signature blue seats had been covered in neutral fabric, while a towering chapel-inspired structure stretched toward the ceiling, adding to the magical atmosphere that had sparked weeks of speculation before the event.
One guest told the Daily Mail attendees "headed into the festivities room behind the altar's magic doors," describing the reception as resembling a "whimsical Tinker Bell fairytale."
Sweet Personal Touches Filled Every Corner
The exclusive footage also revealed an elegant hallway decorated with blush-colored walls, peach drapery, and soft lighting leading guests deeper into the celebration.
One of the most sentimental displays featured framed photographs documenting Swift and Kelce's relationship, including images from their August 2025 backyard proposal, alongside childhood photos showing each star growing up through the years.
A large gold "T & T" emblem served as the centerpiece of the display.
Wedding guest George Stephanopoulos later summed up the venue during an appearance on Good Morning America, saying: "It was really this garden inside The Garden. It was just so beautiful."
AMC CEO Adam Aron echoed that sentiment in a since-deleted social media post, revealing that "floors, walls, ceilings" had all been draped in peach and white fabric, adding that there was "no notion that a basketball or hockey game had ever shared the space."
A Multi-Million Dollar Celebration
Industry experts estimated Swift and Kelce spent more than $15 million transforming Madison Square Garden into their dream wedding venue.
A source told The New York Times the production alone, including lighting, flowers, décor, catering and labor, likely totaled between $10 million and $12 million.
Outside the arena, Madison Square Garden glowed pink throughout the evening as giant digital screens flashed "JUST T & T MARRIED!" for crowds gathered outside.
Security surrounding the event was equally elaborate.
The Daily Mail previously reported guests were required to sign strict nondisclosure agreements before receiving formal invitations and surrender their cell phones upon arrival to prevent images from leaking.
Taylor Swift May Still Have More Wedding Footage to Share
While these are the first images to emerge from inside the ceremony and reception, they may not be the last.
Sources previously told the Daily Mail the entire wedding was professionally filmed, with Swift reportedly planning to release official footage on her own schedule after editing it herself.
"If Taylor wanted total privacy, she could have quietly gotten married at home with a handful of people," one insider said, suggesting the singer always intended to eventually share portions of the celebration with fans.