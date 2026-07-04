Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Wedding: First Photos Leaked From Inside Their $15M Fairytale Big Day at Madison Square Garden

Exclusive footage obtained by the Daily Mail offers a glimpse inside the couple's lavish New York City celebration, where towering trees, emerald drapery, and romantic archways created an enchanted setting for the pair's long-awaited "I do."

The first images from inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce 's highly secretive wedding have finally surfaced, revealing the breathtaking transformation that turned Madison Square Garden into a fairytale fit for pop royalty, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Swift and Kelce transformed Madison Square Garden into an enchanted garden complete with towering trees, emerald drapery, and hidden 'magic doors.'

The newly released footage captures guests gathering inside the transformed arena before making their way through a hidden set of doors into the reception following the ceremony.

As Candi Staton's disco classic Young Hearts Run Free played throughout the venue, elegantly dressed attendees filtered into the celebration while greenery, oversized trees, and emerald-colored drapery brought Swift's reported "garden party" vision to life.

The stadium's signature blue seats had been covered in neutral fabric, while a towering chapel-inspired structure stretched toward the ceiling, adding to the magical atmosphere that had sparked weeks of speculation before the event.

One guest told the Daily Mail attendees "headed into the festivities room behind the altar's magic doors," describing the reception as resembling a "whimsical Tinker Bell fairytale."