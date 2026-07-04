Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding: All the Details From Their Emotional Vows to Lena Dunham's NSFW Joke

According to Entertainment Weekly, AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron shared — and later deleted — a lengthy recap of the event after attending Friday night's celebration.

Aron said Madison Square Garden had been completely transformed, writing that "it did not look like Madison Square Garden."

He described the venue as being draped in peach and white fabric with oversized childhood photos of Swift and Kelce displayed throughout the space.

Aron also said a section of the arena had been converted into a lush garden complete with flowers, greenery, and rows of chairs, creating the feeling of "an outdoor garden at a lush countryside retreat."

The intimate atmosphere was echoed by Page Six, which reported that Good Morning America hosts Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, and Michael Strahan all praised the ceremony after attending.

Roberts described it as "really intimate," while Stephanopoulos called it "a garden inside the Garden," adding that it felt surprisingly personal despite taking place inside one of the world's most famous arenas.