Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding: All the Details From Their Emotional Vows to Lena Dunham's NSFW Joke

image of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
Source: mega

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at Madison Square Garden.

Profile Image

July 4 2026, Published 11:20 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce officially said "I do" in a lavish yet surprisingly intimate wedding at Madison Square Garden, surrounded by reportedly more than 1,000 family members, friends, and A-list celebrities.

From heartfelt personal vows and a stunning Christian Dior Haute Couture gown to Adam Sandler's role as officiant and Lena Dunham's headline-making speech, the couple's big day was filled with unforgettable moments.

Article continues below advertisement

Inside the Couple's Intimate Madison Square Garden Ceremony

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
image of The couple reportedly exchanged heartfelt, handwritten vows during the intimate ceremony.
Source: mega

The couple reportedly exchanged heartfelt, handwritten vows during the intimate ceremony.

According to Entertainment Weekly, AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron shared — and later deleted — a lengthy recap of the event after attending Friday night's celebration.

Aron said Madison Square Garden had been completely transformed, writing that "it did not look like Madison Square Garden."

He described the venue as being draped in peach and white fabric with oversized childhood photos of Swift and Kelce displayed throughout the space.

Aron also said a section of the arena had been converted into a lush garden complete with flowers, greenery, and rows of chairs, creating the feeling of "an outdoor garden at a lush countryside retreat."

The intimate atmosphere was echoed by Page Six, which reported that Good Morning America hosts Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, and Michael Strahan all praised the ceremony after attending.

Roberts described it as "really intimate," while Stephanopoulos called it "a garden inside the Garden," adding that it felt surprisingly personal despite taking place inside one of the world's most famous arenas.

Article continues below advertisement

Heartfelt Vows, Dior Fashion, and Adam Sandler's Special Role

image of Madison Square Garden was transformed into a lush garden-inspired venue for the wedding.
Source: mega

Madison Square Garden was transformed into a lush garden-inspired venue for the wedding.

Guests were especially moved by the couple's personal vows.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Aron said Swift and Kelce delivered lengthy, emotional promises to one another, reflecting on how they met, why they wanted to spend the rest of their lives together and what it meant to unite the Swift and Kelce families.

Page Six also reported that Stephanopoulos revealed the couple read from "little books" at the altar, while Roberts confirmed they had written their own vows.

Stephanopoulos later described the exchange as "everything you would hope for — real, vulnerable, serious and silly, deeply loving."

Swift's representative later confirmed the singer walked down the aisle wearing a Christian Dior Haute Couture wedding gown, while Kelce opted for a white tuxedo.

According to Page Six, Sandler officiated the ceremony, with Stephanopoulos describing the actor as both "funny and touching."

TMZ also reported Sandler performed an original song for the newlyweds that guests described as humorous and heartfelt.

Article continues below advertisement

A Secret Garden Reception With Hollywood's Biggest Stars

image of Reportedly more than 1,000 guests attended the star-studded celebration, which featured several A-list celebrities.
Source: mega

Reportedly more than 1,000 guests attended the star-studded celebration, which featured several A-list celebrities.

The celebration continued with an elaborate reception that Aron likened to a "Secret Garden."

According to Entertainment Weekly, he described five-story illuminated trees, elegant décor, upscale food, drinks, and live music as guests celebrated the newlyweds well into the evening.

Several celebrities attended the wedding, including Selena Gomez, Jack Antonoff, Gigi Hadid, the Haim sisters, Brad Pitt, Hugh Grant, Jennifer Lopez, Tom Cruise, Reese Witherspoon, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Paul McCartney, Gwen Stefani, and Blake Shelton.

Page Six also confirmed Stevie Nicks performed during the reception after Roberts discussed the surprise performance on Good Morning America.

The newlyweds reportedly announced their marriage with "JUST & T MARRIED" signs outside Madison Square Garden after legally marrying ahead of the ceremony.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
justin baldoni lawyer blake lively blocked court hearing

EXCLUSIVE: Justin Baldoni's Legal Bummer — Lawyer for Filmmaker Says Blake Lively Settlement Blocked Star's Chance 'To Be Heard' in Court

Natasha Lyonne's film festival appearance has sparked fresh fears over the actress' well-being.

EXCLUSIVE: Natasha Lyonne's Newest Nightmare — Wobbly Star's Film Festival Showing Sparks Fresh Fears for Actress

Lena Dunham's NSFW Joke Divides Guests

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

image of Lena Dunham sparked mixed reactions after making an NSFW joke during her wedding speech.
Source: mega

Lena Dunham sparked mixed reactions after making an NSFW joke during her wedding speech.

While much of the evening focused on the couple's romance, one speech reportedly had guests talking for a different reason.

According to TMZ, Dunham joked during her toast that "American football is just straight guys reenacting gay porn."

The outlet, citing a source, reported the remark was met with both laughter and audible gasps from attendees.

Despite the mixed reaction, the insider claimed Swift later told Dunham she thought the joke was hilarious and called her a "genius."

TMZ also reported that Travis' brother Jason Kelce served as his best man, while Swift's brother, Austin Swift, acted as her "Man of Honor."

Jason and Kylie Kelce's daughters reportedly served as flower girls, tossing petals as the bride made her way down the aisle.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.