Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding: All the Details From Their Emotional Vows to Lena Dunham's NSFW Joke
July 4 2026, Published 11:20 a.m. ET
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce officially said "I do" in a lavish yet surprisingly intimate wedding at Madison Square Garden, surrounded by reportedly more than 1,000 family members, friends, and A-list celebrities.
From heartfelt personal vows and a stunning Christian Dior Haute Couture gown to Adam Sandler's role as officiant and Lena Dunham's headline-making speech, the couple's big day was filled with unforgettable moments.
Inside the Couple's Intimate Madison Square Garden Ceremony
According to Entertainment Weekly, AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron shared — and later deleted — a lengthy recap of the event after attending Friday night's celebration.
Aron said Madison Square Garden had been completely transformed, writing that "it did not look like Madison Square Garden."
He described the venue as being draped in peach and white fabric with oversized childhood photos of Swift and Kelce displayed throughout the space.
Aron also said a section of the arena had been converted into a lush garden complete with flowers, greenery, and rows of chairs, creating the feeling of "an outdoor garden at a lush countryside retreat."
The intimate atmosphere was echoed by Page Six, which reported that Good Morning America hosts Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, and Michael Strahan all praised the ceremony after attending.
Roberts described it as "really intimate," while Stephanopoulos called it "a garden inside the Garden," adding that it felt surprisingly personal despite taking place inside one of the world's most famous arenas.
Heartfelt Vows, Dior Fashion, and Adam Sandler's Special Role
Guests were especially moved by the couple's personal vows.
According to Entertainment Weekly, Aron said Swift and Kelce delivered lengthy, emotional promises to one another, reflecting on how they met, why they wanted to spend the rest of their lives together and what it meant to unite the Swift and Kelce families.
Page Six also reported that Stephanopoulos revealed the couple read from "little books" at the altar, while Roberts confirmed they had written their own vows.
Stephanopoulos later described the exchange as "everything you would hope for — real, vulnerable, serious and silly, deeply loving."
Swift's representative later confirmed the singer walked down the aisle wearing a Christian Dior Haute Couture wedding gown, while Kelce opted for a white tuxedo.
According to Page Six, Sandler officiated the ceremony, with Stephanopoulos describing the actor as both "funny and touching."
TMZ also reported Sandler performed an original song for the newlyweds that guests described as humorous and heartfelt.
A Secret Garden Reception With Hollywood's Biggest Stars
The celebration continued with an elaborate reception that Aron likened to a "Secret Garden."
According to Entertainment Weekly, he described five-story illuminated trees, elegant décor, upscale food, drinks, and live music as guests celebrated the newlyweds well into the evening.
Several celebrities attended the wedding, including Selena Gomez, Jack Antonoff, Gigi Hadid, the Haim sisters, Brad Pitt, Hugh Grant, Jennifer Lopez, Tom Cruise, Reese Witherspoon, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Paul McCartney, Gwen Stefani, and Blake Shelton.
Page Six also confirmed Stevie Nicks performed during the reception after Roberts discussed the surprise performance on Good Morning America.
The newlyweds reportedly announced their marriage with "JUST & T MARRIED" signs outside Madison Square Garden after legally marrying ahead of the ceremony.
Lena Dunham's NSFW Joke Divides Guests
While much of the evening focused on the couple's romance, one speech reportedly had guests talking for a different reason.
According to TMZ, Dunham joked during her toast that "American football is just straight guys reenacting gay porn."
The outlet, citing a source, reported the remark was met with both laughter and audible gasps from attendees.
Despite the mixed reaction, the insider claimed Swift later told Dunham she thought the joke was hilarious and called her a "genius."
TMZ also reported that Travis' brother Jason Kelce served as his best man, while Swift's brother, Austin Swift, acted as her "Man of Honor."
Jason and Kylie Kelce's daughters reportedly served as flower girls, tossing petals as the bride made her way down the aisle.