EXCLUSIVE: Mohamed Al-Fayed's Last Words on Son's Princess Diana Crash Death — 'Reopen the Case File'

Mohamed alleged, "Only when they saw that my son was going out with Dina and Diana fell in love with him – they have murdered my son and Princess Diana, and I put my finger straight to that gangster who is ruling the country behind the scenes, who is the head of the royal household – Prince Philip. He is the person who has initiated this, and also Prince Charles.

"Is this normal? You think this is normal?

"How can he (Prince Charles) wake up in the morning, with a woman who looks like a crocodile? (Camilla Parker-Bowles.)"

The allegations continued, "Charles would never do it without the blessing and order of his father. And what she told me during her holiday, the two weeks she spent with her kids, is just devastating.

"She said threats, suffering, humiliation they had, especially from Prince Philip. Continuous threats – and she knows – and she told me personally, if anything happened, be sure the finger pointed at the person who done it is Prince Philip – definitely.

"Why I am so overwhelmed? This is why I am so convinced. How can this happen in the 20thCentury?"

"I was in my bed, 12 o clock in the morning. The head of my security in the hotel and he say, ‘There was a terrible accident – Dodi passed away, and the Princess is in a very critical situation," Mohamed recalled. "I said, ‘How did this happen?' And they said, ‘I don't know.'

"I got the terrible news, and everything is a disaster, and I'm just informing you. I got myself up. I woke up my helicopter pilot, I went straight away to the house, I got to Paris about 2 o'clock in the morning.

"And things started straight away to come back to me – all what she (Princess Diana) told me, immediately. I know that this is she knows and she had been threatened that something like this would happen to her, in a car."

"How can the enemy react to two beautiful, innocent people?" he asked.

"Their lives just like that? They told us they are gods so they think they are different kinds of people, and they don't accept she can get happiness, she can see the light, and see happiness with someone she loved."

"These people work for MI5," Mohamed claimed. "I will tell Prince Philip he is the biggest gangster, crook, person in the history of a great nation.

"He's been deposed, brought in like a son of a b-tch, brought up with no parents, brought up with the Nazis, and he's a Nazi at the core.

"He is sick, diseased, mentally gone, with nothing, no honesty, nothing, and I can just believe he is still here and the royal family is still there."