EXCLUSIVE: Mohamed Al-Fayed's Last Words on Son's Princess Diana Crash Death — 'Reopen the Case File'
July 4 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Mohamed Al-Fayed died crippled with grief over his son Dodi's death and wanting the case of his and Princess Diana's crash to be reopened – after RadarOnline.com presented him with new evidence about their collision.
The Harrods tycoon – who died in August 2023 at the age of 94 before he was posthumously accused of being a serial sexual predator – broke his silence publicly for the last time about his pain over Dodi and Diana's death to us.
Mohamed Al-Fayed 'Died Wanting Case Reopened'
He spoke out ahead of the publication of the book Diana: Case Solved.
As part of the research for the tome, reporters tracked down Le Van Thanh – the driver whose car is alleged to have clipped Princess Diana's moments before her fatal Paris smash.
He sensationally claimed in his first ever interview since Diana's death that he was ordered by authorities not to talk about the accident.
When his claim was sent to Mohamed, he told us through a spokesperson: "First, (Mohamed) thanks you for giving him this opportunity to speak again on this subject and for couching your invitation in such pleasant and sympathetic terms.
"Second, he hopes he may decline your invitation (for an interview) in a similarly polite way without causing offense."
They concluded, "The fact of the matter is that Mr. Al-Fayed spends his precious time with his family and therefore is not minded to submit to further interviews upon this very difficult subject for him and his whole family."
A source added: "Mohamed was too frail to do a big sit-down interview ahead of his death, but he was stunned by the Le Van Thanh claims. He still thought Dodi and Diana were taken out in a conspiracy, but the Le Van Thanh revelation so late in his life brought back all the pain over the deaths, and he died wanting it to be reopened."
Fresh Push for Probe
Mohamed's former spokesman Michael D Cole – who worked as director of public affairs for Harrods – said the businessman needed to see the evidence about Thanh's claims, and said they should be passed to British and French authorities as part of a formal request to reopen the Diana inquest as a cold case inquiry.
He noted: "As a matter of urgency, this information should be conveyed to an officer of the court. If it is reported to the French police or the British police, then there will be the temptation, or the possibility anyway, that somehow the information will be buried.
"But first of all, Mohamed Al-Fayed needs to know about it, and then the proper authorities need to know about it, and then, given the possibility that this gentleman will actually make an affidavit, make a sworn statement, as to what happened to him twenty-one years ago, nearly twenty-two years ago, then other people than me can make a judgment about what to do.
"But it certainly is prima facie cause for a new thoroughgoing look at what went on, because if this was going on, what else was going on?"
Mohamed believed the royal family colluded with Britain's secret service to kill Diana as they didn't want an Egyptian in their ranks.
Since Mohamed's death, more than 200 women have come forward with allegations of sexual assault, attempted rape, and rape against him, which they say were committed during his tenure as owner of Harrods.
Banned Documentary Fury
Radar can also reveal Mohamed's banned comments about the royal family and Britain's secret services colluding to kill Dodi and Diana.
He made them in actor Keith Allen's documentary on their deaths, Unlawful Killing, which was pulled from UK distribution, and which is still barred from being shown in Britain.
But we can reveal Mohamed rants in the film: "I challenge these b------- who did this to my son – MI6 – and the royal family. And who is the head of the royal family? Prince Philip. He is a bloody German Nazi b------ scum who is a son of a b----.
"Six years old, he's been thrown out of Greece – he has no father, no mother. If you are a child who, six years old, has been taken away from your parents, and are completely crazy, by his auntie to bring him up, who worshipped Hitler, and you want a guy like that, ruling this f------ country? He is the power."
He claimed, "He is the guy – how can he accept my son? And who is the bloody politicians? Just make sure what I say goes on the screen, because this group called the Establishment is a bunch of bloody gangsters. I don't care – I put my fingers up to the b------- anyway. I grow up hearing about the British rule, and the racists, and the way they have a system. I don't have any respect for the House of Commons – all those w------.
"They would not accept this Muslim at the core. Dodi knows Diana for a long, long time. I know her from when she was a child – her father was a friend of mine."
"And the relationship is there. I was welcomed – I sat next to the Queen, Prince Philip come to Harrods, to have lunch, and Prince Philip," he claimed.
"They let her come to have a holiday – and everything was ok."
Murder Claims Repeated
Mohamed alleged, "Only when they saw that my son was going out with Dina and Diana fell in love with him – they have murdered my son and Princess Diana, and I put my finger straight to that gangster who is ruling the country behind the scenes, who is the head of the royal household – Prince Philip. He is the person who has initiated this, and also Prince Charles.
"Is this normal? You think this is normal?
"How can he (Prince Charles) wake up in the morning, with a woman who looks like a crocodile? (Camilla Parker-Bowles.)"
The allegations continued, "Charles would never do it without the blessing and order of his father. And what she told me during her holiday, the two weeks she spent with her kids, is just devastating.
"She said threats, suffering, humiliation they had, especially from Prince Philip. Continuous threats – and she knows – and she told me personally, if anything happened, be sure the finger pointed at the person who done it is Prince Philip – definitely.
"Why I am so overwhelmed? This is why I am so convinced. How can this happen in the 20thCentury?"
"I was in my bed, 12 o clock in the morning. The head of my security in the hotel and he say, ‘There was a terrible accident – Dodi passed away, and the Princess is in a very critical situation," Mohamed recalled. "I said, ‘How did this happen?' And they said, ‘I don't know.'
"I got the terrible news, and everything is a disaster, and I'm just informing you. I got myself up. I woke up my helicopter pilot, I went straight away to the house, I got to Paris about 2 o'clock in the morning.
"And things started straight away to come back to me – all what she (Princess Diana) told me, immediately. I know that this is she knows and she had been threatened that something like this would happen to her, in a car."
"How can the enemy react to two beautiful, innocent people?" he asked.
"Their lives just like that? They told us they are gods so they think they are different kinds of people, and they don't accept she can get happiness, she can see the light, and see happiness with someone she loved."
"These people work for MI5," Mohamed claimed. "I will tell Prince Philip he is the biggest gangster, crook, person in the history of a great nation.
"He's been deposed, brought in like a son of a b-tch, brought up with no parents, brought up with the Nazis, and he's a Nazi at the core.
"He is sick, diseased, mentally gone, with nothing, no honesty, nothing, and I can just believe he is still here and the royal family is still there."