Beachgoer Killed After Lightning Strikes Florida Beach as Witness Says It Sounded Like 'An Atomic Bomb Went Off'

Beachgoer Debra Crombie was vacationing with her family when the lightning struck.

"All of a sudden, it sounded like an atomic bomb went off," she told WINK News. "I could see the flash, and I couldn't see at that moment where it had hit, but I knew it had hit either on the beach or right at the shoreline."

"It was so bright our ears hurt, our eyes were blinded by it, like that's how intense this was."

Crombie said one of her family members watched the lightning hit the Gulf before it appeared to split in two.

"At that point, we saw kids running off the beach back to our resort, and they were screaming, and I'm like, 'Oh boy, I bet somebody got hit,'" she recalled.