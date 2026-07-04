EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor Facing Fresh Jeffrey Epstein Shame as 'Bidding War Erupts Over Most Shocking Doc Yet on Pedophile Predator'

A senior Hollywood source told us: "Interest in Sarah's story has intensified because she occupied a unique position inside Epstein's operation for many years. She is said to have maintained meticulous records of appointments, visitors, and movements involving some of the most powerful people in his circle.

"There is a belief within the industry that her account could cast fresh light on relationships and events that have remained the subject of speculation for years."

Kellen, who divorced former NASCAR driver Brian Vickers in 2025 after a decade of marriage, is said to be considering both a documentary and a book about her experiences.

Our source added: "Big studios believe audiences want to hear directly from someone who witnessed the inner workings of Epstein's world. Executives think the level of detail Sarah could provide about the people surrounding him would make for uncomfortable viewing for anyone whose name becomes part of the story."