EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor Facing Fresh Jeffrey Epstein Shame as 'Bidding War Erupts Over Most Shocking Doc Yet on Pedophile Predator'
July 4 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Andrew Windsor is bracing for a fresh storm over his friendship with convicted s-x offender Jeffrey Epstein as Hollywood studios are said to be competing for the rights to a documentary centered on Sarah Kellen, the former Epstein assistant whose account of her time with the serial s-x predator is expected to revisit the billionaire's network of wealthy and influential acquaintances.
As RadarOnline.com has reported, Andrew, 66, has long faced questions over his friendship with Epstein, who died in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal s-x trafficking charges.
Jeffrey Epstein Doc Sparks Bidding
Shamed British politician Peter Mandelson, 72, is also expected to come under renewed attention because of his past links to Epstein, which are also set to be explored in the upcoming project.
According to a senior production source, Netflix and Apple are among the studios involved in a bidding contest for a documentary about Kellen, 46, who worked for Epstein for around 15 years alongside the pedophile's now-jailed madam Ghislaine Maxwell, 64.
Maxwell is serving a 20-year prison sentence after being convicted of trafficking underage girls for Epstein.
Kellen has denied being Maxwell's deputy and said she was herself manipulated and abused.
Sarah Kellen Breaks Silence
A senior Hollywood source told us: "Interest in Sarah's story has intensified because she occupied a unique position inside Epstein's operation for many years. She is said to have maintained meticulous records of appointments, visitors, and movements involving some of the most powerful people in his circle.
"There is a belief within the industry that her account could cast fresh light on relationships and events that have remained the subject of speculation for years."
Kellen, who divorced former NASCAR driver Brian Vickers in 2025 after a decade of marriage, is said to be considering both a documentary and a book about her experiences.
Our source added: "Big studios believe audiences want to hear directly from someone who witnessed the inner workings of Epstein's world. Executives think the level of detail Sarah could provide about the people surrounding him would make for uncomfortable viewing for anyone whose name becomes part of the story."
Testimony Fuels Interest
Kellen first came to the attention of investigators in 2008 when she was identified as an unindicted co-conspirator in the Florida case, which resulted in Epstein pleading guilty to soliciting a minor for prostitution and serving 13 months of an 18-month sentence.
Interest in her account has reportedly grown after she appeared before the House Oversight Committee last month during its investigation into Epstein's network.
During her testimony, Kellen said, "I was trapped inside Jeffrey Epstein's world."
She continued: "He groomed me, sexually and psychologically abused me, controlled me, manipulated me, dominated me, and gaslit me until I could no longer tell which thoughts were mine and which were his."
Kellen has rejected claims she willingly participated in Epstein's crimes, saying: "I've been made out to be such a monster, but it's not true. I'm a victim of Jeffrey Epstein."
Our source said: "From a storytelling perspective, Sarah witnessed events from a vantage point very few people ever had. That is why there is such fierce competition for her story, and why producers believe it has the potential to become one of the most significant documentaries yet examining Epstein's criminal enterprise and the influential figures connected to it."
Newly released emails have revealed Andrew Windsor's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, 66, visited Epstein twice at the Florida Science Foundation office in Palm Beach, a business used during his work-release period following his 2008 conviction.