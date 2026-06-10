Ghislaine Maxwell Sparks Five-Hour Prison Lockdown After Chaotic Tantrum — Amid Claims Epstein's Madame Is Getting 'Special Treatment' at Cushy Texas Lockup

According to a source familiar with the incident, the drama unfolded in February when Maxwell reported that her favorite zip-up fleece had vanished from the federal prison camp's grounds, per the Daily Mail.

The sweater, purchased from the prison commissary for around $30, allegedly contained Maxwell's identification badge and important paperwork in its pockets. Prison officials responded by ordering inmates back to their housing units and launching a search of the minimum-security facility.

"It was all an innocent mistake, but they still kept everyone locked down for four or five hours for their investigation," the insider claimed.

The lockdown was eventually lifted after another inmate came forward and explained she had found the sweater on a bench and intended to return it.