Ghislaine Maxwell Sparks Five-Hour Prison Lockdown After Chaotic Tantrum — Amid Claims Epstein's Madame Is Getting 'Special Treatment' at Cushy Texas Lockup
June 10 2026, Published 4:05 p.m. ET
Ghislaine Maxwell's fellow inmates were left stunned after a missing sweater belonging to the convicted s-x trafficker triggered a compound-wide lockdown at her minimum-security Texas prison camp, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Hundreds of prisoners were ordered back to their dorms for hours while staff searched for the garment after Maxwell reported it missing.
Missing Sweater Sparks Lockdown
According to a source familiar with the incident, the drama unfolded in February when Maxwell reported that her favorite zip-up fleece had vanished from the federal prison camp's grounds, per the Daily Mail.
The sweater, purchased from the prison commissary for around $30, allegedly contained Maxwell's identification badge and important paperwork in its pockets. Prison officials responded by ordering inmates back to their housing units and launching a search of the minimum-security facility.
"It was all an innocent mistake, but they still kept everyone locked down for four or five hours for their investigation," the insider claimed.
The lockdown was eventually lifted after another inmate came forward and explained she had found the sweater on a bench and intended to return it.
Claims of 'Special Treatment'
The incident comes amid growing claims that Maxwell enjoys preferential treatment at FPC Bryan, an all-female federal prison camp in Texas widely regarded as one of the most comfortable facilities in the federal prison system.
Sources claimed Maxwell shares her living quarters with only one bunkmate despite the cubicles typically housing three inmates, leaving her with additional space for personal belongings.
"She uses the extra space for her typewriter, which is another thing that nobody else is allowed to keep in their room," an insider alleged.
The Federal Bureau of Prisons declined to comment on individual inmates but maintained that staff members are prohibited from providing special treatment to prisoners.
"Any deviation from this standard undermines public trust and the fair administration of justice," Bureau of Prisons spokesman Donald Murphy told the outlet.
Ghislaine Maxwell Writing a Book Behind Bars?
Maxwell has reportedly been using an electric IBM typewriter to work on a manuscript she believes could help rehabilitate her image.
According to sources, the disgraced socialite carries the machine between her housing unit and her prison job in the Adult Continuing Education department, where she spends much of her time.
"When she's not in the classroom, she leaves a little sign on it saying 'do not touch,'" the source claimed.
The insider added: "She's using it to write her book – the one she thinks will exonerate her."
Maxwell has also been said to spend her time teaching classes, playing bingo, exercising, and socializing with fellow inmates.
From Harsh Conditions to a 'Wonderland' Prison
Maxwell's current living conditions mark a dramatic change from her earlier incarceration at FCI Tallahassee in Florida, where she reportedly faced bullying from inmates and disciplinary action after participating in an unauthorized media interview.
The convicted s-x trafficker was transferred to FPC Bryan after meeting with then-Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche regarding her ties to Jeffrey Epstein, who died in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial.
Since arriving in Texas, Maxwell has reportedly expressed satisfaction with her surroundings. In correspondence obtained by NBC, she compared the facility to stepping through "Alice in Wonderland's looking glass."
She also praised the prison's cleanliness and orderly atmosphere, writing: "The kitchen looks clean too."