EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry at Center of Fears He Could be Targeted Just Like Blinded Salman Rushdie During UK Visit

The visit would mark Markle's first time in Britain since the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022.

King Charles, 77, has not seen his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet since the celebrations marking the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June 2022.

Harry's latest visit comes after he lost his legal challenge over taxpayer-funded armed police protection for himself and his family while in Britain.

A source close to the duke said: "The central issue has always been the level of threat Harry and his family face, not the position he now holds within the Royal Family. Security decisions should be driven by professional assessments of genuine risk, not by titles or constitutional roles. Nobody is suggesting he should receive special treatment, only that credible threats should be met with appropriate protection."