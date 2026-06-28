Prince Harry Accused of Being a 'Spy' After King Charles Offers Him and Meghan Markle Royal Accommodation During UK Trip

Sources told us King Charles, 77, has offered the family the use of a royal residence and security arrangements during the trip.

The visit could also mark Archie and Lilibet's first time in Britain in four years and comes amid ongoing efforts to repair relations between Harry and his father following years of family tensions.

While the King's apparent gesture has been interpreted by some as an olive branch, others are said to be approaching the prospect of renewed contact with caution.

One source told us: "There is goodwill in some quarters, but there is also understandable nervousness. The reality is that trust remains fragile after everything that has happened over the past few years.

"Some people are very worried that private conversations, family interactions, or behind-the-scenes moments could eventually find their way into another book, documentary, or television project. Whether those fears are justified or not, they certainly exist."