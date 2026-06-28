Prince Harry Accused of Being a 'Spy' After King Charles Offers Him and Meghan Markle Royal Accommodation During UK Trip
June 28 2026, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
Prince Harry's anticipated return to Britain has triggered fresh unease within royal circles, with concerns emerging that any reconciliation with the Royal Family could ultimately provide material for future media projects, including a possible new Netflix series or a follow-up to his memoir Spare.
As RadarOnline.com was among the first to report, the 41-year-old Duke of Sussex is expected to travel to London and Birmingham between July 6 and July 10 alongside his wife, Meghan Markle, 44, and potentially their children, Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, for engagements linked to the Invictus Games, the sporting competition Harry founded for wounded, injured, and sick servicemen and women.
King Charles Extends Royal Olive Branch
Sources told us King Charles, 77, has offered the family the use of a royal residence and security arrangements during the trip.
The visit could also mark Archie and Lilibet's first time in Britain in four years and comes amid ongoing efforts to repair relations between Harry and his father following years of family tensions.
While the King's apparent gesture has been interpreted by some as an olive branch, others are said to be approaching the prospect of renewed contact with caution.
One source told us: "There is goodwill in some quarters, but there is also understandable nervousness. The reality is that trust remains fragile after everything that has happened over the past few years.
"Some people are very worried that private conversations, family interactions, or behind-the-scenes moments could eventually find their way into another book, documentary, or television project. Whether those fears are justified or not, they certainly exist."
'Harry and Meghan Could Be Acting as Spies'
Another insider added: "The concern isn't necessarily about Harry and Meghan's intentions during the visit. It's more that every interaction is now viewed through the prism of what might happen next.
"There are people who fear that a warmer relationship with the family could provide material for future storytelling ventures. Essentially, there is a worry Harry and Meghan could be acting as spies during their stay for their own future benefit."
A source said about the King's offer of royal accommodation for the Sussexes:
"Charles has made it clear that he wants the door to remain open for Harry despite everything that has happened over the past few years. There has been more communication between father and son than many people realize, and while their relationship is still a work in progress, there is a genuine desire on both sides to maintain contact.
"The offer of accommodation is being viewed as a practical gesture, but also a symbolic one. Charles understands that Harry's schedule during the UK trip will be busy, but there is hope they can carve out some private time together away from the public spotlight. The King would welcome the opportunity to spend time not only with Harry, but potentially with Meghan and the children as well."
Prince Harry Plans UK Return
The upcoming UK visit follows Harry's lengthy dispute with the British government over security arrangements after he lost a legal challenge relating to taxpayer-funded police protection.
The issue has remained central to Harry's relationship with Britain since he and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and relocated to California.
Earlier this year, Harry publicly expressed a desire for reconciliation after the conclusion of his latest court battle, saying he hoped to move forward despite years of strained relations.
New security arrangements are now said to have been made, with sources close to Harry saying they will allow as "safe a return" to Britain as possible.
The duke is also believed to have built periods of free time into his schedule to maximize the chances of seeing Charles during his summer trip to his homeland.
Reconciliation Faces Major Hurdles
The King, who continues to undergo cancer treatment while maintaining a busy public schedule, last saw Archie and Lilibet during events surrounding Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022.
Markle has not returned to Britain since attending Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in September of that year.
The Sussexes' relationship with senior members of the Royal Family remains under intense scrutiny following Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah Winfrey, the release of the Netflix documentary series Harry & Meghan, and Harry's bestselling memoir Spare.
Relations with Prince William, 44, remain particularly strained, with the brothers having had little to no contact in recent years.
Harry's July visit will conclude with events marking one year until the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham, a project which remains one of the defining achievements of the royal exile's post-military and public life.