Joe Biden Rips Donald Trump's 'Vanity Projects' in Fiery Speech Two Years After Disastrous Presidential Debate: 'What a Loser'
June 28 2026, Published 11:20 a.m. ET
Joe Biden unleashed one of his sharpest attacks on Donald Trump at a Maryland fundraiser, mocking his alleged "vanity projects" and accusing him of corruption, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The blistering remarks came exactly two years after Biden's disastrous 2024 debate performance against Trump, the pivotal moment that ultimately ended his bid for a second term.
Biden Mocks Trump's White House Changes
Speaking at the Maryland Democratic Party's annual fundraising gala on June 27, Biden ridiculed what he described as Trump's obsession with leaving a personal stamp on the White House.
"It's not just his vanity projects, tearing down the East Wing of the White House, making room for his ballroom, putting his name on the Kennedy Center, building an arch in his own honor, even hiring his own pool guy to fix the reflecting pool. Woah! What a loser," Biden told the crowd, per CNN.
'Corruption on a Scale Never Seen Before'
Biden quickly escalated his criticism, accusing Trump of overseeing corruption unlike anything the country has experienced.
"The reflecting pool reflects something even worse than the narcissism and incompetence at the core of this administration," he said. "It's the corruption, the corruption, the brazen, blatant corruption. Corruption on a scale never seen before in American history in any administration."
The speech marked one of Biden's most forceful public condemnations of Trump since leaving office earlier this year.
January 6 Pardons Spark Fury
Biden also blasted Trump's continued support for those involved in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, saying the president's willingness to compensate some participants crossed a line.
"What makes me angry is that Trump wants to give taxpayers' money, your money, to the January 6th insurrectionists. That's what he wants to do," Biden said. "These people don't deserve to be compensated. They deserve to be put in jail for a long, long, long time."
Speech Comes on Painful Anniversary
The timing of Biden's appearance was especially notable, landing exactly two years after his June 2024 debate against Trump on CNN — a widely criticized performance that fueled concerns about his age and ultimately derailed his reelection campaign.
The debate reshaped the 2024 race and became a defining moment of Biden's presidency, leading to mounting pressure within the Democratic Party before he ultimately exited.
During his speech, Biden insisted he was "still fighting" for the Democratic Party as he sought to rally supporters during their time out of power.
"To all you who love our country, my message tonight is straightforward and simple: Get up, dammit. Get up now. Continue this fight!" he said to applause.