EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry Accused of 'Using His Son' to Try and Curry Favor With England Soccer Fans Ahead of His Summer UK Visit

The tribute arrives amid reports that Harry, Markle and their children, Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, are preparing to travel to the UK next month for what would be the children's first visit to Britain in four years.

The trip is expected to coincide with engagements connected to the Invictus Games, while ongoing efforts to repair Harry's fractured relationship with King Charles, 77, have fueled speculation about possible family meetings during the visit.

Royal commentators were quick to focus on one particular image from the montage, which showed Archie embracing his father while wearing an England soccer jersey.

One source familiar with the public reaction told us: "Some critics see the timing as highly calculated. Harry knows there will be enormous interest in his return to Britain, and people are reading all kinds of messages into that photograph.

"There are those who believe featuring Archie in an England shirt was a subtle attempt to reconnect with the British public and generate goodwill before the visit. Whether that was the intention or not, that's how some observers are interpreting it."