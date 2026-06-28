EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry Accused of 'Using His Son' to Try and Curry Favor With England Soccer Fans Ahead of His Summer UK Visit
June 28 2026, Published 11:00 a.m. ET
Prince Harry has been accused by critics of trying to win over England soccer supporters ahead of his expected return to Britain after a Father's Day tribute showed his son Archie wearing an England football shirt during an affectionate family moment shared online.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 41-year-old Duke of Sussex featured prominently in a Father's Day video montage posted by his wife, Meghan Markle, 44, on Instagram.
Prince Harry's Tribute Sparks New Debate
The tribute arrives amid reports that Harry, Markle and their children, Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, are preparing to travel to the UK next month for what would be the children's first visit to Britain in four years.
The trip is expected to coincide with engagements connected to the Invictus Games, while ongoing efforts to repair Harry's fractured relationship with King Charles, 77, have fueled speculation about possible family meetings during the visit.
Royal commentators were quick to focus on one particular image from the montage, which showed Archie embracing his father while wearing an England soccer jersey.
One source familiar with the public reaction told us: "Some critics see the timing as highly calculated. Harry knows there will be enormous interest in his return to Britain, and people are reading all kinds of messages into that photograph.
"There are those who believe featuring Archie in an England shirt was a subtle attempt to reconnect with the British public and generate goodwill before the visit. Whether that was the intention or not, that's how some observers are interpreting it."
Archie Photo Triggers Backlash
Another insider added, "The criticism is that Harry is allowing his son to become part of a public relations narrative. Detractors are calling it an obvious attempt to curry favor with England fans at a time when he is trying to rebuild bridges in Britain."
The Father's Day tribute itself focused on Harry's role as a father. Sharing her tribute video, Markle addressed her husband directly.
She said, "They're so lucky to have you. We all are. Happy Father's Day to our one and only."
The footage included a series of personal family moments showing Harry spending time with Archie and Lilibet, whose appearances in public still remain relatively rare.
UK Return Fuels Reconciliation Talk
The post comes as attention intensifies over Harry's relationship with the Royal Family.
In May 2025, Harry told the BBC he hoped for reconciliation with his relatives following years of public disagreements and legal battles over his security arrangements in Britain.
Since stepping back from royal duties alongside Markle in 2020 and relocating to California, Harry has repeatedly voiced safety concerns when visiting the UK after losing automatic state-funded police protection.
Despite those tensions, reports suggest plans are being explored for the Sussex family to visit Britain in July.
Harry is expected to attend a series of Invictus Games-related engagements in London and Birmingham between July 6 and July 10. The next edition of the sporting competition for wounded, injured, and sick servicemen and women will take place in Birmingham in 2027.
King Charles Awaits Grandchildren Visit
According to reports, discussions have also taken place regarding a possible meeting between Charles and his grandchildren.
The King has not seen Archie and Lilibet in person since Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June 2022.
A palace aide said, "There is a genuine desire among some family members to move forward. Any opportunity for the King to spend time with his grandchildren would be viewed as significant given how little contact there has been in recent years."
Reports have suggested several royal residences are being considered as accommodation options when Harry visits Britain – including Buckingham Palace, which is currently undergoing a renovation project costing around $500million, as well as St James's Palace, Windsor Castle, and Frogmore Cottage.
Relations between Harry and his brother, Prince William, 44, remain strained, however.
William is not expected to meet Harry during his summer trip back to his homeland, with reports suggesting the brothers have not spoken since the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022.
Last year, Harry met Charles privately at Clarence House following the King's cancer diagnosis and is said to have brought a framed photograph of Archie and Lilibet to show his father during the meeting.