EXCLUSIVE: King Charles Slammed for 'Selfish and Self-Indulgent' Decision Not to Live at Buckingham Palace

The criticism follows confirmation from royal officials the King, 77, and Queen Camilla, 78, will continue to use Clarence House as their London residence rather than move into the extensively renovated palace.

Buckingham Palace, which has undergone a decade-long infrastructure overhaul to replace aging boilers, electrical systems, and pipework, will instead remain the operational headquarters of the monarchy, with private accommodation available for the King and Queen during official duties.

The expensive project, expected to conclude next March, was designed to reduce fire and flood risks while modernizing the historic building.

Baroness Margaret Hodge, the former Labour MP for Barking and former chair of the Commons Public Accounts Committee, is now questioning whether the expenditure represented value for taxpayers.

She said: "They've spent £370million ($489million) on doing up Buckingham Palace. They're now not going to move back there."

Pressed on whether she believed that was a problem, Hodge replied: "I think it is."

Royal officials have rejected suggestions that the decision represents a significant departure, noting that the monarch has not lived regularly at Buckingham Palace for several years.

Queen Elizabeth II last stayed overnight at the palace on March 18, 2020, before relocating to Windsor Castle ahead of the first Covid lockdown.