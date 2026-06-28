EXCLUSIVE: Shania Twain Singing Her Marriage Away – Country Icon's Constant Touring is Taking Serious Toll on Partner at Home
June 28 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
With a jam-packed schedule on the horizon, Shania Twain's marriage is being put to the test, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The country-pop artist, 60, is already promoting her upcoming album, Little Miss Twain, which will be released July 24 after she ends her 12-night run opening for Harry Styles at London's Wembley Stadium.
Marriage Takes Backseat to Music
Now sources said that's left Twain little time for her hubby of 15 years, Swiss businessman Frédéric Thiébaud.
"The most interesting thing about Shania and Frédéric's partnership and marriage is how little input he has on her huge musical choices," said a source.
"He completely lets Shania chart her own path with that stuff and he doesn't meddle or offer passive-aggressive critiques of her artistic decisions. The result of this hands-off approach can sometimes be magical, as it promises to be with Shania's new album.
"The album could reposition Shania on the country-pop landscape but she has to chase her muse by herself because Frédéric is simply not a musical expert or impresario the way Shania's ex was."
Her ex, Robert "Mutt" Lange, helped turn Twin into a chart-topper, writing and producing four of her hit albums. Their marriage fell apart when he allegedly had an affair with Shania's close friend, Marie-Anne Thiébaud.
Distance Strengthens Their Marriage
Shania and Marie-Anne's hubby Frédéric bonded over the betrayals and wed in 2011.
"As mutually respectful as Shania and Frédéric's marriage has been, half the time they're both off doing their own thing with very little overlap, and they've managed to make that work," added an insider.
"That said, 2026 is shaping up to be an absolutely enormous year for Shania. She'll have to travel the globe to get the word out about her new music and reestablish herself as a performer who can still sell out arenas."
Marriage Faces Biggest Test Yet
The source continued: "It can't be easy for Frédéric to sit on the sidelines and watch Shania push herself to the limit night after night, but that's the path they've chosen.
"It's like Shania's walking a tightrope without a net. For now, that's what's working for them as the release of her new album approaches."