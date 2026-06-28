EXCLUSIVE: Shania Twain Singing Her Marriage Away – Country Icon's Constant Touring is Taking Serious Toll on Partner at Home

Now sources said that's left Twain little time for her hubby of 15 years, Swiss businessman Frédéric Thiébaud.

"The most interesting thing about Shania and Frédéric's partnership and marriage is how little input he has on her huge musical choices," said a source.

"He completely lets Shania chart her own path with that stuff and he doesn't meddle or offer passive-aggressive critiques of her artistic decisions. The result of this hands-off approach can sometimes be magical, as it promises to be with Shania's new album.

"The album could reposition Shania on the country-pop landscape but she has to chase her muse by herself because Frédéric is simply not a musical expert or impresario the way Shania's ex was."

Her ex, Robert "Mutt" Lange, helped turn Twin into a chart-topper, writing and producing four of her hit albums. Their marriage fell apart when he allegedly had an affair with Shania's close friend, Marie-Anne Thiébaud.