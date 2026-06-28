EXCLUSIVE: Liza Minnelli's Life Hits TV Roadblock — Hollywood Icon's 'Diva Ways Keeping Her Telly Biopic On Ice'
June 28 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Legendary entertainer Liza Minnelli, 80, optioned her memoir Kids, Wait Till You Hear This! for a limited TV series – but the project is stuck in neutral amid her exacting standards and concerns for her health, sources told RadarOnline.com.
"Nothing moves forward without Liza's blessing," an insider explained.
Casting Search Slows Production
Another source added: "Everyone is working around Liza's pace now. Her health comes first, and that naturally slows the process."
Yet sources said the biggest obstacle is casting, as Minnelli wants her screen double to be "someone who can sing, dance, act and command a stage."
Lady Gaga's Chances Fade as Liza Minnelli's Memoir Fuels Fresh Speculation
But insiders said Lady Gaga likely isn't on the list after some perceived Minnelli's memoir as being critical of the pop star after the pair shared the stage at the 2022 Oscars.