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EXCLUSIVE: Liza Minnelli's Life Hits TV Roadblock — Hollywood Icon's 'Diva Ways Keeping Her Telly Biopic On Ice'

Liza Minnelli's TV biopic is allegedly stalled as concerns over her diva behavior persist.
Source: MEGA

Liza Minnelli's TV biopic is allegedly stalled as concerns over her diva behavior persist.

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June 28 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

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Legendary entertainer Liza Minnelli, 80, optioned her memoir Kids, Wait Till You Hear This! for a limited TV series – but the project is stuck in neutral amid her exacting standards and concerns for her health, sources told RadarOnline.com.

"Nothing moves forward without Liza's blessing," an insider explained.

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Liza Minnelli's planned TV adaptation of 'Kids, Wait Till You Hear This!' is reportedly moving slowly as her health remains the top priority.
Source: BT1 / WENN.com / MEGA

Liza Minnelli's planned TV adaptation of 'Kids, Wait Till You Hear This!' is reportedly moving slowly as her health remains the top priority.

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Another source added: "Everyone is working around Liza's pace now. Her health comes first, and that naturally slows the process."

Yet sources said the biggest obstacle is casting, as Minnelli wants her screen double to be "someone who can sing, dance, act and command a stage."

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Lady Gaga is reportedly unlikely to portray Minnelli in the memoir-based series following reactions to comments in the entertainer's book.
Source: Image Press Agency / MEGA

Lady Gaga is reportedly unlikely to portray Minnelli in the memoir-based series following reactions to comments in the entertainer's book.

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But insiders said Lady Gaga likely isn't on the list after some perceived Minnelli's memoir as being critical of the pop star after the pair shared the stage at the 2022 Oscars.

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