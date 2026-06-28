Katy Perry 'Planning Wedding and Baby' With Justin Trudeau as Odd Couple's Relationship Heats Up

"I feel like a more grounded person in so many aspects of my life," she shared during a Q&A session, adding that it's thanks in no small part to the former Canadian prime minister, 54.

"I am very in love. And actually, that show was after I met the love of my life, and so I felt very anchored by that because I'm a little bit like a rainbow kite. Sometimes I need to be anchored. So, to have that anchor finally makes me feel really whole now."

And she's ready for the next step.

After meeting just a month following the end of her six-year engagement to Orlando Bloom last June, Perry and Trudeau embarked on a whirlwind, globe-trotting romance. A source told RadarOnline.com their connection was "instant" and the pair are already talking marriage – and more.

“They fell hard and fast right away and even they've privately admitted it's pretty remarkable how quickly things fell into place for them," the insider said.