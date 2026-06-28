Katy Perry 'Planning Wedding and Baby' With Justin Trudeau as Odd Couple's Relationship Heats Up
June 28 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Katy Perry was positively glowing – and looking more than a little bridal in retro Lanvin, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On June 8, the 41-year-old, dressed in a white gown from the French fashion house, made her red-carpet debut with boyfriend Justin Trudeau – looking like a groom in a timeless tux – at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of her new concert film, Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour – Live From Paris.
Ready For The Next Step
"I feel like a more grounded person in so many aspects of my life," she shared during a Q&A session, adding that it's thanks in no small part to the former Canadian prime minister, 54.
"I am very in love. And actually, that show was after I met the love of my life, and so I felt very anchored by that because I'm a little bit like a rainbow kite. Sometimes I need to be anchored. So, to have that anchor finally makes me feel really whole now."
And she's ready for the next step.
After meeting just a month following the end of her six-year engagement to Orlando Bloom last June, Perry and Trudeau embarked on a whirlwind, globe-trotting romance. A source told RadarOnline.com their connection was "instant" and the pair are already talking marriage – and more.
“They fell hard and fast right away and even they've privately admitted it's pretty remarkable how quickly things fell into place for them," the insider said.
Legendary Lovers
By the time Perry called things off with Bloom, dad to her five-year-old daughter Daisy, their relationship "had been dying on the vine for a while," said the source.
Meanwhile, Trudeau had been separated from his wife of 18 years, Sophie – mother to his three children, Xavier, 18, Ella-Grace, 17, and Hadrien, 12 – since 2023.
"He was truly ready for something meaningful by the time Katy came along," added the source. "They just feel so lucky and blessed to have found each other. It's all come together seamlessly and keeps getting better and better."
Even as she continued her eight-month tour, Perry and Trudeau managed to find a steady silver lining in being long-distance.
Long-Distance Love
"A lot of couples might find the time apart difficult, but for Katy and Justin, it's actually a big plus point in the romance," the source said.
"They stay in touch all the time and when they're apart and count down the days til they're together again. They love their five-star getaways and have shared some magical experiences together, traveling around the world and treating themselves to the best of everything."
Perry has "never been this attracted to someone in her life,"' said the source, "and Justin feels exactly the same way."
Of course, Katy and Justin's connection goes "beyond the physical attraction," noted the source, adding that the Firework singer is "very interested in his career and background and they can talk for hours about world affairs."
Back in December, Perry joined Trudeau for lunch with former Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his wife, Yuko.
Ready For Forever
She was by the politician's side in January when he spoke at the Global Soft Power Summit in Davos, Switzerland, too.
They're also "very family focused," said the source, amid reports Perry has introduced daughter Daisy to Trudeau and his three children.
He took Ella-Grace to the Dark Horse singer's Montreal show, and his son Xavier, a budding musician, told a friend Perry gives him career advice.
"Katy loves how interested Justin is in the success of his kids," the source added. "Seeing what a wonderful father he is has really endeared him to her."
A self-professed romantic, Perry "has been very clear with friends that she sees a long-term future with Justin and that means marriage is totally on the table," RadarOnline.com's source revealed.
Katy Wants The 'Fairytale'
"She wants the whole fairytale, including more kids, absolutely," the insider said.
While "time is of the essence in that regard," admitted the source, "Justin isn't fazed by that, far from it. She's the girl of his dreams and the partner he wants to grow old with."
"The pair has been trying to get pregnant for a while," added the source, and a wedding will likely take place "fairly quickly" too.
"Katy doesn't want a long engagement like she had with Orlando," said the source.
"They've been talking about this very seriously the last couple of months. It's just a matter of finding the right time to do it."