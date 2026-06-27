EXCLUSIVE: Why Emily Ratajkowski is Being Slammed for 'Promoting Irresponsible Single Mother Drinking'

Emily Ratajkowski has sparked a fierce backlash after posing topless with a glass of sparkling wine while breastfeeding a plastic baby doll, with critics accusing the model of glamorizing irresponsible behavior and turning motherhood into a provocative publicity stunt. RadarOnline.com can reveal the 35-year-old model, author and actress shared the images with her 27.9 million Instagram followers as part of a campaign promoting MotherF----- – her latest essay she has had published online.

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Photos Spark Instant Backlash

Source: @emrata/Instagram Ratajkowski shared the controversial images on Instagram.

The photographs, which also featured a "lover" in boxer shorts standing outside a window as she cradled the doll, quickly divided opinion online. While supporters praised Ratajkowski for challenging perceptions of motherhood and female sexuality, critics argued the imagery crossed a line by combining alcohol, parenting themes and sexualized imagery. The controversy erupted almost immediately after the images appeared online, generating thousands of comments and reigniting debate over Ratajkowski's long-standing use of provocative imagery to promote her work. A source close to the model told us: "Emily understands exactly how modern media works. She knows these images will generate outrage, but she also believes they start conversations about motherhood, sexuality and the way women are judged. The criticism was never going to stop her from publishing them." A fashion industry insider said: "A lot of the backlash centers on the wine glass and the motherhood imagery being used together. Some people see it as artistic expression, while others believe it sends the wrong message. That's where much of the criticism is coming from. She is essentially being slammed for promoting and helping normalize the idea of a single mother drinking. Plus, mothers are advised not to drink while breastfeeding, which has added to the storm around these images."

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Critics Slam Provocative Imagery

Source: MEGA Supporters praised Ratajkowski for challenging perceptions.

Among the flood of responses online, one social media user described the photographs as "genuinely disturbing", while another questioned whether the images represented art or attention-seeking. Ratajkowski addressed themes of motherhood, divorce and dating in the essay that went with the snaps, reflecting on life after the breakdown of her marriage to film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard following the birth of their son Sylvester. She wrote: "It was a violent transition into a new reality of screaming baby on my aching t-- and ring on my swollen finger. "And then, in a time period that felt both instant and excruciatingly slow, my marriage collapsed. Six months after my son was born, my husband and I stopped having sex. Less than a year later, we separated." The essay also explored her experiences as a newly single mother and her decision to embrace casual dating after the separation.

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Divorce Confessions Shock Readers

Source: MEGA Her marriage to Sebastian Bear-McClard collapsed.

Ratajkowski reflected on her changing attitudes toward relationships and sexuality, arguing many of the assumptions she held earlier in life ultimately proved false. She wrote about her behavior in the wake of her divorce: "I decided to f--- my way into a new kind of woman. I wanted to destroy the Madonna, the special girl I'd worked so hard to be before an eight-pound baby had torn my vagina in two, and replace her with the whore." Ratajkowski also insisted "men are turned on by motherhood." She added: "I'd been so scared that, as a single mother, I was unlovable, used up and discarded. I soon came to find out it was quite the opposite of 'they don't care.' "In fact, they liked it. There were many men who experienced the loneliness that comes with years of selfishness. They were particularly attracted to the idea that being a parent meant self-sacrifice was a given in my life. Did they want me as their mummy? Maybe." A source familiar with reaction to the essay said: "Emily is exposing aspects of her life that many public figures would never discuss. Some readers find that honesty refreshing, while others find it uncomfortable. The divide is exactly why her writing generates so much attention."

Emily Refuses to Back Down

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Source: MEGA The model embraced casual dating after her separation.