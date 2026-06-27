EXCLUSIVE: Princess Catherine's 'Unbreakable' Food and Drink Rules Revealed — Including Surprisingly Ordinary Ingredients She's Banned From Consuming

As the wife of Prince William, 43, and mother to Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, seven, Catherine regularly undertakes official visits and overseas tours, where even a minor illness could disrupt carefully planned events.

As a result, a number of foods and drinks are effectively off limits.

A royal source told us: "There's a common misconception that royal eating habits are driven by extravagance or outdated palace traditions, but the reality is far more grounded. For Catherine, most of these dietary rules are about practicality rather than privilege. Her schedule is packed with engagements, public appearances, international tours and meetings, so maintaining her health is absolutely essential.

"She simply can't afford to be sidelined by something as avoidable as food poisoning or a stomach bug picked up while traveling. Every aspect of what she eats is considered through the lens of staying well, maintaining energy levels and ensuring she can carry out her duties without interruption.

"Many of the foods she avoids are not forbidden because she dislikes them, but because they present unnecessary risks. Whether it's steering clear of shellfish while overseas, avoiding ingredients that could cause discomfort before a major event, or following long-established royal travel precautions, these habits have become deeply ingrained over the years.

"At this point, it's second nature to her. She doesn't see them as restrictions. They're simply sensible routines that help her manage an incredibly demanding public role while protecting both her health and her ability to represent the Royal Family effectively."