Family Vacation Turns to Horror as 12-Year-Old Boy Is Attacked by a Shark in the Bahamas
June 27 2026, Published 5:50 p.m. ET
A family vacation in the Bahamas took a terrifying turn after a 12-year-old American boy was attacked by a shark while swimming with his brother during a sightseeing excursion, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The child was rushed to a hospital following the incident and is now in stable condition as authorities continue to investigate.
Shark Attack During Family Tour
The frightening attack unfolded on the afternoon of June 23 while the boy and his family were visiting the Exuma Cays, a popular chain of islands in the Bahamas, per The New York Post.
According to the Royal Bahamas Police Force, the 12-year-old was swimming with his brother near Staniel Cay at around 3:30 p.m. when a shark suddenly attacked him.
Officials have not released the boy's identity or disclosed what species of shark was involved.
The child was quickly pulled from the water and rushed onto a nearby boat before being transported to New Providence, where he received emergency medical treatment.
Boy Recovering After Hospitalization
Authorities confirmed on June 24 that the young victim remains in stable condition, though few details have been released about the severity of his injuries.
Police have not said whether the boy required surgery or how long he is expected to remain hospitalized.
An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.
Another Shark Attack Makes Headlines
The terrifying incident comes just weeks after another high-profile shark attack shocked beachgoers, this time at Sydney's famous Coogee Beach.
A woman believed to be in her 30s was left fighting for her life after suffering devastating injuries to her arm and leg when she was attacked shortly after 11 a.m on June 13.
Witnesses rushed to help pull her from the water before administering first aid on the beach as emergency crews raced to the scene.
The victim was later airlifted to a nearby hospital, where she remained in critical condition. Officials credited the quick actions of bystanders with helping stabilize her in the immediate aftermath of the attack.
Surfer Fought Back Against Shark
In another frightening attack, surfer Alejo Santiñaque survived a terrifying encounter with a shark off Australia's coast earlier this month.
The 20-year-old Uruguayan was waiting for a wave at Red Cliff when a shark suddenly bit his foot and dragged him beneath the surface.
Recounting the ordeal in a Facebook post, Santiñaque wrote: "I suddenly felt a hard hit and a strong pull on my foot. A shark had bitten me."
As the predator became tangled in his surfboard leash, Santiñaque said he reacted without hesitation.
"It pulled me in the water, and my immediate response was to kick it as hard as I could to make it let go," he recalled.