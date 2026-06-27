Family Vacation Turns to Horror as 12-Year-Old Boy Is Attacked by a Shark in the Bahamas

The frightening attack unfolded on the afternoon of June 23 while the boy and his family were visiting the Exuma Cays, a popular chain of islands in the Bahamas, per The New York Post.

According to the Royal Bahamas Police Force, the 12-year-old was swimming with his brother near Staniel Cay at around 3:30 p.m. when a shark suddenly attacked him.

Officials have not released the boy's identity or disclosed what species of shark was involved.

The child was quickly pulled from the water and rushed onto a nearby boat before being transported to New Providence, where he received emergency medical treatment.