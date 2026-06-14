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Home > News > Sharks

Woman Mauled by Shark at Sydney's Iconic Coogee Beach as Australia Grapples With Surge in Attacks

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Source: mega

A woman was left fighting for her life after a shark attack at Sydney's Coogee Beach.

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June 14 2026, Published 5:50 p.m. ET

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A woman is fighting for her life after being attacked by a shark at Sydney's famous Coogee Beach on Saturday morning, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The terrifying incident is the latest in a series of shark encounters that have fueled fears across Australia.

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Swimmer Left Critically Injured

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image of The victim suffered severe injuries to her arm and leg during the attack.
Source: mega

The victim suffered severe injuries to her arm and leg during the attack.

The swimmer, believed to be in her 30s, suffered devastating injuries to her arm and leg during the attack shortly after 11 a.m on June 13, per The New York Post.

Witnesses watched in horror as the incident unfolded near the popular beach. Emergency services were quickly called to the scene, where the victim received urgent treatment.

She was later airlifted to a hospital and remains in critical condition.

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Beachgoers Rush to Save Victim

image of Witnesses rushed to rescue the swimmer and provide first aid on the beach.
Source: mega

Witnesses rushed to rescue the swimmer and provide first aid on the beach.

Bystanders sprang into action moments after the attack, helping pull the injured woman from the water.

Several witnesses administered first aid on the beach while waiting for paramedics to arrive.

Their quick response is believed to have been crucial in the immediate aftermath of the mauling.

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Survivor Reveals Split-Second Move That Saved His Life

image of Surfer Alejo Santiñaque said kicking a shark helped him survive a terrifying attack.
Source: mega

Surfer Alejo Santiñaque said kicking a shark helped him survive a terrifying attack.

The latest attack comes after surfer Alejo Santiñaque survived a terrifying encounter with a shark off Australia's coast earlier this month.

The 20-year-old Uruguayan national was waiting for a wave at Red Cliff when a shark suddenly clamped onto his foot and dragged him underwater.

Recalling the ordeal in a Facebook post, Santiñaque said his instinctive reaction may have saved his life.

"I suddenly felt a hard hit and a strong pull on my foot," he wrote. "A shark had bitten me."

The shark became tangled in his surfboard leash as it pulled him beneath the surface. Rather than panic, Santiñaque immediately fought back.

"It pulled me in the water, and my immediate response was to kick it as hard as I could to make it let go," he explained.

The tactic worked, forcing the shark to release its grip. Despite suffering a ruptured tendon and torn muscle that later required surgery, Santiñaque said staying calm was critical to his survival.

"Keeping a clear head was crucial," he said. "From the moment I was bitten until I reached the beach, I focused on what I needed to do and avoided panicking."

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Fatal Encounters Add to Australia's Growing Shark Fears

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image of A 35-year-old man died after a shark attack near Michaelmas Island.
Source: mega

A 35-year-old man died after a shark attack near Michaelmas Island.

On June 6, a 35-year-old man died after being attacked near Michaelmas Island, southeast of Perth, marking the third fatal shark attack in Western Australia in just four weeks.

Emergency crews responded to reports of the attack shortly before noon and rushed to the scene. The victim was transported back to shore by boat, where paramedics attempted life-saving measures.

"He was conveyed back to shore by boat, where he was met by St John Ambulance WA paramedics," Western Australia Police said in a statement. "Sadly, he was unable to be revived."

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