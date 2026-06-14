Woman Mauled by Shark at Sydney's Iconic Coogee Beach as Australia Grapples With Surge in Attacks

The latest attack comes after surfer Alejo Santiñaque survived a terrifying encounter with a shark off Australia's coast earlier this month.

The 20-year-old Uruguayan national was waiting for a wave at Red Cliff when a shark suddenly clamped onto his foot and dragged him underwater.

Recalling the ordeal in a Facebook post, Santiñaque said his instinctive reaction may have saved his life.

"I suddenly felt a hard hit and a strong pull on my foot," he wrote. "A shark had bitten me."

The shark became tangled in his surfboard leash as it pulled him beneath the surface. Rather than panic, Santiñaque immediately fought back.

"It pulled me in the water, and my immediate response was to kick it as hard as I could to make it let go," he explained.

The tactic worked, forcing the shark to release its grip. Despite suffering a ruptured tendon and torn muscle that later required surgery, Santiñaque said staying calm was critical to his survival.

"Keeping a clear head was crucial," he said. "From the moment I was bitten until I reached the beach, I focused on what I needed to do and avoided panicking."