35-Year-Old Man Dies in Shark Attack Off Australia Coast as Region Reels From Third Fatal Encounter in Four Weeks

A 35-year-old man has died after a shark attack off the coast of Western Australia, marking the third fatal encounter in the region in just four weeks, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The victim was attacked near Michaelmas Island, southeast of Perth, on Saturday, June 6, as authorities continue investigating the deadly incident.

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Attack Unfolds Off Popular Island

Source: mega Emergency crews rushed to the scene, but the victim could not be revived after being brought back to shore.

The man was attacked at approximately 11:25 a.m. local time near Michaelmas Island, according to reports from the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) and the BBC, per People. Emergency crews rushed to the scene after the attack, and the victim was transported back to shore by boat for urgent medical treatment.

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Paramedics Unable to Save Victim

Source: mega The fatal encounter marks the third deadly shark attack reported in the region within four weeks.

Despite efforts by first responders, the man succumbed to his injuries. "He was conveyed back to shore by boat, where he was met by St John Ambulance (SJA) WA paramedics. Sadly, he was unable to be revived," Western Australia Police said in a statement. Authorities are now preparing a report for the coroner as the investigation continues.

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Third Fatal Shark Attack in Four Weeks

Source: mega Authorities are investigating the incident and preparing a report for the coroner.

The tragedy comes amid a string of deadly shark encounters across Australia. On May 16, father-of-two Steven Mattaboni, 38, died after being attacked by a 13-foot shark while spearfishing at Horseshoe Reef off Rottnest Island. He was with three friends at the time and died at the scene. Just days later, on May 24, a 39-year-old man was fatally attacked while spearfishing at Kennedy Shoal on the Great Barrier Reef off North Queensland.

Officials React as Shark Concerns Grow

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Source: mega Officials have urged the public to report shark sightings following the recent string of attacks.