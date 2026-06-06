35-Year-Old Man Dies in Shark Attack Off Australia Coast as Region Reels From Third Fatal Encounter in Four Weeks
June 6 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET
A 35-year-old man has died after a shark attack off the coast of Western Australia, marking the third fatal encounter in the region in just four weeks, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The victim was attacked near Michaelmas Island, southeast of Perth, on Saturday, June 6, as authorities continue investigating the deadly incident.
Attack Unfolds Off Popular Island
The man was attacked at approximately 11:25 a.m. local time near Michaelmas Island, according to reports from the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) and the BBC, per People.
Emergency crews rushed to the scene after the attack, and the victim was transported back to shore by boat for urgent medical treatment.
Paramedics Unable to Save Victim
Despite efforts by first responders, the man succumbed to his injuries.
"He was conveyed back to shore by boat, where he was met by St John Ambulance (SJA) WA paramedics. Sadly, he was unable to be revived," Western Australia Police said in a statement.
Authorities are now preparing a report for the coroner as the investigation continues.
Third Fatal Shark Attack in Four Weeks
The tragedy comes amid a string of deadly shark encounters across Australia.
On May 16, father-of-two Steven Mattaboni, 38, died after being attacked by a 13-foot shark while spearfishing at Horseshoe Reef off Rottnest Island. He was with three friends at the time and died at the scene.
Just days later, on May 24, a 39-year-old man was fatally attacked while spearfishing at Kennedy Shoal on the Great Barrier Reef off North Queensland.
Officials React as Shark Concerns Grow
Commercial fisherman Gregory Sharp said shark activity typically increases during this time of year as larger predators follow schools of fish along the coast.
"We do see an increase in larger sharks this time of the year, particularly chasing the sardine and the salmon along the coast, which is quite normal," Sharp told ABC.
"Particularly in areas where there's a lot of seals, and the island area in King George Sound is renowned for seals."
Western Australia Premier Roger Cook addressed the latest tragedy in a Facebook post, writing: "I am deeply saddened to hear of this morning's fatal shark attack in Albany. This is a tragedy, and my thoughts are with the victim's family and friends, as well as the first responders."
The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development is assisting Western Australia Police with the investigation and has urged the public to report any shark sightings in the area.