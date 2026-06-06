Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Sharks

35-Year-Old Man Dies in Shark Attack Off Australia Coast as Region Reels From Third Fatal Encounter in Four Weeks

image of a shark
Source: mega

A 35-year-old man died after a shark attack near Michaelmas Island in Western Australia on June 6.

Profile Image

June 6 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

A 35-year-old man has died after a shark attack off the coast of Western Australia, marking the third fatal encounter in the region in just four weeks, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The victim was attacked near Michaelmas Island, southeast of Perth, on Saturday, June 6, as authorities continue investigating the deadly incident.

Article continues below advertisement

Attack Unfolds Off Popular Island

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Emergency crews rushed to the scene, but the victim could not be revived after being brought back to shore.
Source: mega

Emergency crews rushed to the scene, but the victim could not be revived after being brought back to shore.

The man was attacked at approximately 11:25 a.m. local time near Michaelmas Island, according to reports from the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) and the BBC, per People.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene after the attack, and the victim was transported back to shore by boat for urgent medical treatment.

Article continues below advertisement

Paramedics Unable to Save Victim

image of The fatal encounter marks the third deadly shark attack reported in the region within four weeks.
Source: mega

The fatal encounter marks the third deadly shark attack reported in the region within four weeks.

Despite efforts by first responders, the man succumbed to his injuries.

"He was conveyed back to shore by boat, where he was met by St John Ambulance (SJA) WA paramedics. Sadly, he was unable to be revived," Western Australia Police said in a statement.

Authorities are now preparing a report for the coroner as the investigation continues.

Article continues below advertisement

Third Fatal Shark Attack in Four Weeks

image of Authorities are investigating the incident and preparing a report for the coroner.
Source: mega

Authorities are investigating the incident and preparing a report for the coroner.

The tragedy comes amid a string of deadly shark encounters across Australia.

On May 16, father-of-two Steven Mattaboni, 38, died after being attacked by a 13-foot shark while spearfishing at Horseshoe Reef off Rottnest Island. He was with three friends at the time and died at the scene.

Just days later, on May 24, a 39-year-old man was fatally attacked while spearfishing at Kennedy Shoal on the Great Barrier Reef off North Queensland.

READ MORE ON NEWS
image of Donald Trump

Trump's Ballroom Backlash: Republicans Distance Themselves From President's Expensive Building Spree Ahead of 2026 Midterms

image of Donald Trump

'You Don't Want My Life': Donald Trump Tells Farmers They're Better Off Than He Is After Bloody 2024 Assassination Attempt

Officials React as Shark Concerns Grow

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

image of Officials have urged the public to report shark sightings following the recent string of attacks.
Source: mega

Officials have urged the public to report shark sightings following the recent string of attacks.

Commercial fisherman Gregory Sharp said shark activity typically increases during this time of year as larger predators follow schools of fish along the coast.

"We do see an increase in larger sharks this time of the year, particularly chasing the sardine and the salmon along the coast, which is quite normal," Sharp told ABC.

"Particularly in areas where there's a lot of seals, and the island area in King George Sound is renowned for seals."

Western Australia Premier Roger Cook addressed the latest tragedy in a Facebook post, writing: "I am deeply saddened to hear of this morning's fatal shark attack in Albany. This is a tragedy, and my thoughts are with the victim's family and friends, as well as the first responders."

The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development is assisting Western Australia Police with the investigation and has urged the public to report any shark sightings in the area.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.