EXCLUSIVE: Royal Bribery Shame — Blabbermouth Sarah Ferguson's 'Demand for Lifetime Pension From King to Buy Her Silence Over Andrew Sparking War Between King Charles and William'

It came as TV producers and publishers were lining up with interview and memoir offers for the shamed ex-Duchess, which sources tell us she is now using to try and "bribe" the royal family into giving her a pension for life to buy her silence.

An insider said, "There is undoubtedly a degree of nervousness among some people connected to the Royal Family about what direction Sarah may choose to take next.

"After spending nearly four decades moving in royal circles, attending private family gatherings and witnessing significant moments behind palace walls, she possesses an unusually detailed understanding of how the institution operates."

"Because of that, any new television project, memoir, or media venture involving her is inevitably viewed through a different lens than it would be for most public figures, and has put the frighteners up the royal family in a big way," the source noted.