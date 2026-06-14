EXCLUSIVE: Royal Bribery Shame — Blabbermouth Sarah Ferguson's 'Demand for Lifetime Pension From King to Buy Her Silence Over Andrew Sparking War Between King Charles and William'
June 14 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Sarah Ferguson is at the center of a royal rumble as she explores new media opportunities amid ongoing scrutiny of her finances and relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 66-year-old former wife of the shamed former Prince Andrew, also 66, was recently photographed in Austria after several months of hiding out since her and Andrew's joint Epstein scandal erupted.
Sarah Ferguson's New Royal Power Play
It came as TV producers and publishers were lining up with interview and memoir offers for the shamed ex-Duchess, which sources tell us she is now using to try and "bribe" the royal family into giving her a pension for life to buy her silence.
An insider said, "There is undoubtedly a degree of nervousness among some people connected to the Royal Family about what direction Sarah may choose to take next.
"After spending nearly four decades moving in royal circles, attending private family gatherings and witnessing significant moments behind palace walls, she possesses an unusually detailed understanding of how the institution operates."
"Because of that, any new television project, memoir, or media venture involving her is inevitably viewed through a different lens than it would be for most public figures, and has put the frighteners up the royal family in a big way," the source noted.
"At the same time, there is no universal agreement within the family about how situations involving Sarah should be managed. Some believe it is far wiser to keep lines of communication with her open, maintain a cordial relationship, and avoid creating unnecessary tensions that could escalate into larger problems. Their view is that engagement and diplomacy generally produce better outcomes than confrontation."
The insider continued, "Others, however, take a more cautious approach. They feel there needs to be a much clearer distinction between the Royal Family and individuals who no longer hold an official role within the institution. From their perspective, setting firm expectations and boundaries is essential if the monarchy is to protect its reputation and avoid becoming entangled in controversies that could distract from its work.
"What makes the situation particularly sensitive is that both sides believe they are acting in the best interests of the Crown. One camp sees cooperation as the most sensible route forward, while the other argues that too much accommodation risks creating future complications. As a result, there are genuine differences of opinion about the best way to navigate what is becoming an increasingly delicate issue."
King Charles And Prince William Clash Over the 'Sarah Problem'
The speculation comes as King Charles, 77, continues efforts to streamline aspects of the monarchy and define the roles of both working and non-working royals.
Prince William, 43, has long been associated with a more modern and streamlined vision for the monarchy, while Charles has often been viewed as favoring a pragmatic approach to family matters.
A source told us the pair's discussions about William's looming coronation as king will "inevitably" include discussions about how to handle "the Sarah problem."
A royal insider said: "Charles wants to buy Sarah's silence with a lifetime pension – William does not. That is the crux of this royal battle.
"Sarah has put the feelers out to the monarchy saying she will quietly slink away for the rest of her life and not write a memoir or 'tell-all' on television in exchange for decades more of financial support.
"But William sees it as a bribe and is putting his foot down. That approach could backfire if Sarah does decide to speak out, and that is what Charles is trying to tell him."