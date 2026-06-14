EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney's Sex Ban! Siren Reveals the One Boundary She Has When It Comes to Flashing Her Body
June 14 2026, Published 4:45 p.m. ET
Sydney Sweeney has revealed while she was willing to film multiple nude scenes for the latest season of Euphoria, there is one line she would never cross herself – joining OnlyFans.
As RadarOnline.com has reported, the 28-year-old actress reprised her role as Cassie Howard for the controversial third season of the hit HBO drama, which has now finished airing and saw the troubled character launch an account on the subscription platform.
Sydney Defends 'Euphoria' Storyline
Sweeney discussed the storyline and its intimate scenes with series creator Sam Levinson, ultimately deciding that the material was essential to portraying Cassie's journey.
The new season also starred Zendaya, Jacob Elordi and the late Eric Dane.
According to production sources, Sweeney viewed the raunchy storyline that saw her character join OnlyFans as a necessary part of Cassie's development but remained clear the character's choices should not be confused with her own views.
One insider said: "Sydney approached the role with a strong sense of professionalism. She understood that the storyline was provocative, but she saw it as part of telling Cassie's story honestly rather than trying to shock audiences."
A second source added: "There was never any discussion about blurring the distinction between Sydney and the character. She wanted viewers to understand that this was a fictional role and that her responsibility was to portray it as truthfully as possible."
Why She Backed Sam Levinson
Sweeney has now explained why she supported Levinson's creative vision.
She said: "He sent me all the scripts and it already had all of Cassie's scenes in it, the OnlyFan scenes, and he called me afterwards, and he was talking about it, and we talking through it all.
"He asked me how I felt about it, and I told him, 'Look, I'm playing a character.'
"Do I agree with all of Cassie's decisions? Would I personally make these choices? No, of course not.
"But I'm an actor and that's my job and this is Cassie's life and to be able to do her justice and play her how she's to be played is to bring Sam's vision to life and to play Cassie in the most vulnerable and insane way possible."
Cassie's Story Took Center Stage
The show's use of nudity and sexually charged storylines has sparked debate among viewers, but Sweeney said she understood why the OnlyFans plot felt like a natural progression for Cassie.
She said: "From the very beginning, you can see that Cassie has this need to be loved.
"She has a need to be validated by other people.
"She doesn't know how to love herself unless someone else loves her.
"So I understand how Sam got her to where she was in season three.
"I think she was more excited by the idea of all these people loving her and knowing who she is and feeling like her world isn't small."
Levinson Reveals Her Response
Levinson recently said Sweeney had actually encouraged him not to tone down the storyline.
He added: "Well, it's funny, when I first wrote it, I was like, 'Maybe we shoot all of this and we don't have any nudity, maybe there's ways to shoot around certain things?'
"And she looked at me and she was like, 'Are you kidding? I'm playing an OnlyFans model. You're telling me you're going to like, skirt around it?' And I was like, 'Yeah, OK, that's a fair point.'"
Sydney's controversial OnlyFans scenes saw her dress up as an adult baby and a pet dog.