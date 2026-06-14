Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Entertainment > Sydney Sweeney
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney's Sex Ban! Siren Reveals the One Boundary She Has When It Comes to Flashing Her Body

Photo of Sydney Sweeney
Source: Patrick Wymore/HBO

Sydney Sweeney reveals the one strict boundary she has on her body.

June 14 2026, Published 4:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Sydney Sweeney has revealed while she was willing to film multiple nude scenes for the latest season of Euphoria, there is one line she would never cross herself – joining OnlyFans.

As RadarOnline.com has reported, the 28-year-old actress reprised her role as Cassie Howard for the controversial third season of the hit HBO drama, which has now finished airing and saw the troubled character launch an account on the subscription platform.

Article continues below advertisement

Sydney Defends 'Euphoria' Storyline

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Sydney Sweeney
Source: Mega

Sydney Sweeney agreed to film multiple nude scenes for the latest season.

Sweeney discussed the storyline and its intimate scenes with series creator Sam Levinson, ultimately deciding that the material was essential to portraying Cassie's journey.

The new season also starred Zendaya, Jacob Elordi and the late Eric Dane.

According to production sources, Sweeney viewed the raunchy storyline that saw her character join OnlyFans as a necessary part of Cassie's development but remained clear the character's choices should not be confused with her own views.

One insider said: "Sydney approached the role with a strong sense of professionalism. She understood that the storyline was provocative, but she saw it as part of telling Cassie's story honestly rather than trying to shock audiences."

A second source added: "There was never any discussion about blurring the distinction between Sydney and the character. She wanted viewers to understand that this was a fictional role and that her responsibility was to portray it as truthfully as possible."

Article continues below advertisement

Why She Backed Sam Levinson

Photo of Sydney Sweeney
Source: Mega

Her troubled character launched a subscription account on OnlyFans.

Sweeney has now explained why she supported Levinson's creative vision.

She said: "He sent me all the scripts and it already had all of Cassie's scenes in it, the OnlyFan scenes, and he called me afterwards, and he was talking about it, and we talking through it all.

"He asked me how I felt about it, and I told him, 'Look, I'm playing a character.'

"Do I agree with all of Cassie's decisions? Would I personally make these choices? No, of course not.

"But I'm an actor and that's my job and this is Cassie's life and to be able to do her justice and play her how she's to be played is to bring Sam's vision to life and to play Cassie in the most vulnerable and insane way possible."

Article continues below advertisement

Cassie's Story Took Center Stage

Photo of Sydney Sweeney
Source: Eddy Chen/HBO

Sweeney explained Cassie's constant psychological need for validation.

The show's use of nudity and sexually charged storylines has sparked debate among viewers, but Sweeney said she understood why the OnlyFans plot felt like a natural progression for Cassie.

She said: "From the very beginning, you can see that Cassie has this need to be loved.

"She has a need to be validated by other people.

"She doesn't know how to love herself unless someone else loves her.

"So I understand how Sam got her to where she was in season three.

"I think she was more excited by the idea of all these people loving her and knowing who she is and feeling like her world isn't small."

READ MORE ON Entertainment
Photo Matt Groening

EXCLUSIVE: Why 'The Simpsons' Almost Never Happened — As Creator's Net Worth Hits $600MILLION

Andy Cohen is allegedly upset after missing an invite to Stephen Colbert's farewell event.

EXCLUSIVE: Late Night Kings Snub Andy Cohen — Bravo Bigshot 'Heartbroken' Over Failing to Score Invite to Stephen Colbert's Farewell

Levinson Reveals Her Response

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Sydney Sweeney and Sam Levinson
Source: Mega

Sweeney discussed the provocative intimate scenes with Sam Levinson.

Levinson recently said Sweeney had actually encouraged him not to tone down the storyline.

He added: "Well, it's funny, when I first wrote it, I was like, 'Maybe we shoot all of this and we don't have any nudity, maybe there's ways to shoot around certain things?'

"And she looked at me and she was like, 'Are you kidding? I'm playing an OnlyFans model. You're telling me you're going to like, skirt around it?' And I was like, 'Yeah, OK, that's a fair point.'"

Sydney's controversial OnlyFans scenes saw her dress up as an adult baby and a pet dog.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.