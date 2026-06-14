EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney's Sex Ban! Siren Reveals the One Boundary She Has When It Comes to Flashing Her Body

Sweeney discussed the storyline and its intimate scenes with series creator Sam Levinson, ultimately deciding that the material was essential to portraying Cassie's journey.

The new season also starred Zendaya, Jacob Elordi and the late Eric Dane.

According to production sources, Sweeney viewed the raunchy storyline that saw her character join OnlyFans as a necessary part of Cassie's development but remained clear the character's choices should not be confused with her own views.

One insider said: "Sydney approached the role with a strong sense of professionalism. She understood that the storyline was provocative, but she saw it as part of telling Cassie's story honestly rather than trying to shock audiences."

A second source added: "There was never any discussion about blurring the distinction between Sydney and the character. She wanted viewers to understand that this was a fictional role and that her responsibility was to portray it as truthfully as possible."