Shark Attack Survivor Reveals Split-Second Move He Used to Escape Deadly Encounter Off Australia Coast
June 7 2026, Published 5:50 p.m. ET
A surfer who survived a terrifying shark attack off the coast of Australia has revealed the split-second move he believes saved his life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Alejo Santiñaque, 20, was waiting for a wave at Red Cliff when a shark suddenly latched onto his foot and dragged him underwater, forcing him into a desperate fight for survival.
'A Shark Had Bitten Me'
Recalling the horrifying ordeal in a Facebook post, the Uruguayan national said the attack came without warning.
"I suddenly felt a hard hit and a strong pull on my foot," Santiñaque wrote. "A shark had bitten me."
The animal became tangled in his surfboard leash as it pulled him beneath the surface. With only moments to react, Santiñaque relied on instinct.
"Everything happened incredibly fast — I don't think more than two seconds passed between the bite and my reaction," he said.
The Move That Saved His Life
Rather than panic, the 20-year-old fought back.
"It pulled me in the water, and my immediate response was to kick it as hard as I could to make it let go," he explained.
The tactic worked, causing the shark to release its grip. But the violent struggle snapped Santiñaque's leash, leaving him stranded in the water without his board.
He then faced an agonizing swim back to shore while fearing the predator could return at any moment.
'Keeping a Clear Head Was Crucial'
Despite his severe injuries, Santiñaque said remaining calm was key to his survival.
"Keeping a clear head was crucial," he said. "From the moment I was bitten until I reached the beach, I focused on what I needed to do and avoided panicking."
After reaching shore, his friends quickly applied a tourniquet to his bleeding foot while waiting for emergency responders to arrive.
Santiñaque later underwent surgery after suffering a ruptured tendon and torn muscle. Fortunately, the shark's bite missed his major arteries.
No Hard Feelings Toward Sharks
While many survivors might be left fearful or angry, Santiñaque said he does not blame the animal for the attack.
"The ocean is its home, and we are the ones entering its environment," he said.
"Sharks are not villains or monsters. They are wild animals and an essential part of the marine ecosystem."
This comes as a recent shark attack turned deadly in Western Australia.
A 35-year-old man died after being attacked near Michaelmas Island, southeast of Perth, on June 6, marking the third fatal shark encounter in the region in just four weeks.
Emergency crews rushed to the scene after receiving reports of the attack at approximately 11:25 a.m. local time. The victim was transported back to shore by boat, where paramedics attempted life-saving measures.
"He was conveyed back to shore by boat, where he was met by St John Ambulance (SJA) WA paramedics. Sadly, he was unable to be revived," Western Australia Police said in a statement.