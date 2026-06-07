Shark Attack Survivor Reveals Split-Second Move He Used to Escape Deadly Encounter Off Australia Coast

Recalling the horrifying ordeal in a Facebook post, the Uruguayan national said the attack came without warning.

"I suddenly felt a hard hit and a strong pull on my foot," Santiñaque wrote. "A shark had bitten me."

The animal became tangled in his surfboard leash as it pulled him beneath the surface. With only moments to react, Santiñaque relied on instinct.

"Everything happened incredibly fast — I don't think more than two seconds passed between the bite and my reaction," he said.