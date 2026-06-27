Anderson Cooper Reportedly Told CNN Colleagues He Doesn't Want to Work for Bari Weiss as She Eyes Top Network Role

The CNN star, 59, has privately told colleagues he does not want to work for Weiss, according to two sources who spoke to The New York Times.

His reported stance comes as Weiss is being floated as a potential top executive at CNN if the network ultimately falls under the control of Donald Trump-friendly media executive David Ellison.

Cooper's reservations reportedly stem from his experience at CBS News, where Weiss was installed as the network's chief earlier this year.

The anchor wrapped up his two-decade run as a correspondent for 60 Minutes just months after her arrival.

"He wasn't comfortable with the direction the show was taking under Bari, and is in a position where he doesn't have to put up with it," an insider previously told Status.