Anderson Cooper Reportedly Told CNN Colleagues He Doesn't Want to Work for Bari Weiss as She Eyes Top Network Role
June 27 2026, Published 4:40 p.m. ET
Anderson Cooper's reported opposition to working under Bari Weiss has resurfaced as the conservative journalist is said to be under consideration for a top leadership role at CNN, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The veteran anchor reportedly made his feelings known to colleagues after an acrimonious end to his tenure at 60 Minutes, where Weiss' leadership sparked internal controversy.
Cooper Reportedly Drew a Line
The CNN star, 59, has privately told colleagues he does not want to work for Weiss, according to two sources who spoke to The New York Times.
His reported stance comes as Weiss is being floated as a potential top executive at CNN if the network ultimately falls under the control of Donald Trump-friendly media executive David Ellison.
Cooper's reservations reportedly stem from his experience at CBS News, where Weiss was installed as the network's chief earlier this year.
The anchor wrapped up his two-decade run as a correspondent for 60 Minutes just months after her arrival.
"He wasn't comfortable with the direction the show was taking under Bari, and is in a position where he doesn't have to put up with it," an insider previously told Status.
Behind His CBS Exit
Cooper's departure followed reports of growing friction behind the scenes over editorial decisions.
Weiss delayed a 60 Minutes segment examining the Trump administration's claims of a "white genocide" in South Africa, leading veteran producer Michael Gavshon to become "exasperated" by what the newsletter described as "abnormal" edits.
'Always Remains'
Although Cooper never publicly named Weiss, many interpreted his farewell remarks as a pointed message about the show's future.
"I hope 60 Minutes remains 60 Minutes," Cooper said during his final appearance in May, per The Daily Beast. "There's very few things that have been around for as long as 60 Minutes has and maintained the quality that it has."
"I think the independence of 60 Minutes has been critical," he added. "I hope the core of what 60 Minutes is always remains."
Weiss' Rise Under Ellison
Weiss, an anti-woke political commentator with no prior broadcast television management experience, was handpicked to lead CBS News by Ellison following Paramount Skydance's takeover of the company.
Ellison and his father, Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, have longstanding ties to President Donald Trump.
After the acquisition, Trump praised the Ellisons, saying: "They're friends of mine. They're big supporters of mine. And they'll do the right thing. They'll make CBS — they called it the Tiffany Network, and it's got great potential. CBS has great potential."