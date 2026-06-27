EXCLUSIVE: Tom Holland Slapped With Hilarious Nickname After Radar Reveals He's Been Branded 'World's Most Boring Husband' Following Secret Zendaya Wedding

Tom Holland has been given the tongue-in-cheek nickname "Bore-O" after confirming he secretly married Zendaya, with some online critics branding the actor the "world's most boring husband" and poking fun at his famously wholesome lifestyle. As RadarOnline.com has reported, the 30-year-old British actor recently confirmed months of speculation he had secretly tied the knot with Euphoria actress Zendaya, 29, after discussing AI-generated wedding images which had briefly fooled members of his family.

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Secret Wedding Claim Sparks Frenzy

Source: MEGA Critics gave Tom Holland a new nickname, 'Bore-O.'

Holland and Zendaya star have been romantically linked for years following their appearances together in the Spider-Man franchise and have largely kept details of their relationship private despite being one of Hollywood's most closely watched couples. His recent comments, however, quickly sparked a social media debate that focused as much on his personality as his marriage. Asked whether he needed to explain fake AI-generated wedding photographs to relatives, Holland replied in his latest interview: "No, because they were all there." He then added: "That's all you'll get on that." While many fans celebrated what was confirmation he and Zendaya had married, others seized on Holland's public image as a sober, settled and devoted husband.

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Why Fans Call Him 'Bore-O'

Source: MEGA Holland confirmed his marriage to Zendaya.

His growing association with Bero, the non-alcoholic beer company he founded, has only added to that perception, leading some fans to jokingly dub him "Bore-O". An entertainment industry source told us: "Tom has become the complete opposite of the stereotypical Hollywood leading man. He's talking about stability, commitment, sobriety and married life, and some people online have decided that's ripe for parody. "The 'Bore-O' nickname is a play on his beer brand and the idea that he's become almost aggressively sensible." The moniker is also a reference to the fact critics online have branded Holland as "the most boring husband in the world" due to his sincere personality displayed in chat show appearances and his sobriety. Another source said: "A lot of the mockery of Tom as a dullard is clearly tongue-in-cheek, but there are commenters who genuinely seem baffled that one of the biggest stars in Hollywood is married to a guy who prefers alcohol-free beer and quiet nights at home, and doesn't stop talking about both. For some, that's the definition of boring and there is talk Zendaya needs someone a bit edgier to keep her happy in the long-term."

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From Dry January to Bero

Source: MEGA Holland founded a non-alcoholic beer brand.

Holland has been open about his decision to stop drinking after taking part in Dry January in 2022. What began as a temporary challenge eventually became a permanent lifestyle change after he realized how much alcohol occupied his thoughts and social life. The actor later launched Bero and has become one of the entertainment industry's most prominent advocates for alcohol-free alternatives. Despite the online jokes, Holland's latest comments also focused on the strength of his relationship with Zendaya and the support they provide one another while navigating life in the public eye.

Zendaya Is His Safe Place

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Source: MEGA Holland called Zendaya his safe place.