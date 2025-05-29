EXCLUSIVE: The One Reason Tom Holland and Zendaya Have Been 'Forced' to Put Their Wedding Plans on Ice as Actor Continues Sobriety Battle

Lovebirds Tom Holland and Zendaya are crazy about each other, but RadarOnline.com can reveal they’re too bogged down with work and his ongoing sobriety battle – which has seen him launch a zero-alcohol beer – to stage a wedding... and the long wait's bumming them out.

Sources tell us the 29-year-old Spider-Man hunk would elope now, but the actress-singer, 28, craves a big romantic wedding and he is busy promoting his no-booze drinks.

"If Tom could jet away with Zendaya and marry her in some exotic locale, he would, but they are just too busty – her with work, and him with his acting and zero-alcohol beer business that has become a vital part of his sobriety journey," an insider told us.

They added: "But Zendaya has a vision of a wedding that includes her family and a celebration."