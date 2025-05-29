Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: The One Reason Tom Holland and Zendaya Have Been 'Forced' to Put Their Wedding Plans on Ice as Actor Continues Sobriety Battle

tom holland zendaya wedding delayed sobriety battle
Source: MEGA

Zendaya and Tom Holland's wedding plans are on ice.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 29 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

Lovebirds Tom Holland and Zendaya are crazy about each other, but RadarOnline.com can reveal they’re too bogged down with work and his ongoing sobriety battle – which has seen him launch a zero-alcohol beer – to stage a wedding... and the long wait's bumming them out.

Sources tell us the 29-year-old Spider-Man hunk would elope now, but the actress-singer, 28, craves a big romantic wedding and he is busy promoting his no-booze drinks.

"If Tom could jet away with Zendaya and marry her in some exotic locale, he would, but they are just too busty – her with work, and him with his acting and zero-alcohol beer business that has become a vital part of his sobriety journey," an insider told us.

They added: "But Zendaya has a vision of a wedding that includes her family and a celebration."

Hectic Schedules

tom holland zendaya wedding delayed sobriety battle
Source: MEGA

The lovebirds just can't fit in a wedding blow-out, pals say.

Our source went on: "They've looked at their schedules, but there’s no way to fit it in this year."

According to the insider, anopart of the problem is the young stars are so career-minded that work tops their personal lives.

"That is one of the big challenges for a superstar couple," the source said.

They added: "Trying to line up schedules can be brutal – it's one of the things that gets in the way for a lot of high-profile Hollywood relationships."

"And the holdup’s frustrating for them both.

"They've both hit a point where the distance and constant travel are really wearing them down.

Even when they’re in the same city, one of them is usually working insane hours."

Film Commitments

tom holland zendaya wedding delayed sobriety battle
Source: MEGA

The couple are set to star together in 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day.'

Meanwhile, movie web-climber Holland is also eager to start a family, "but at this rate that is very far off," said the insider.

They added: "Zendaya's got massive deals coming left and right."

The good news is that the sweethearts are starring in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which they'll be filming together this summer.

Our source said: "They're excited to live together for an extended time.

"Maybe then they can finally firm up those wedding plans."

