Donald Trump's Mysterious Bond With Aide Natalie Harp, 34, Raises Eyebrows as White House Refuses to Answer Questions — "She is Fueling His Delusions"
June 27 2026, Published 2:50 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump's unusually close relationship with trusted aide Natalie Harp is under scrutiny after new claims about their bond surfaced in an upcoming book, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The White House's refusal to answer questions about the extent of their relationship has only fueled fresh speculation.
'Fueling His Delusions'
On The Daily Beast Podcast, host Joanna Coles and executive editor Hugh Dougherty discussed revelations from Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump by New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan.
Dougherty claimed Harp has become one of Trump's closest aides, saying: "She is fueling his delusions: she is providing him with endless praise that she prints out off random social media, and then it's all being put out in public, and she is with him 'round the clock."
The book also claims Trump has called on Harp to overrule Cabinet members when he wants numbers that fit into his preconceived notions of trade.
Harp, who has been referred to as a "human printer" because she follows Trump around with printed material, is described in the book as being so devoted to the president that she wrote him personal letters.
'You Are All That Matters to Me'
According to the book, Harp left handwritten notes for Trump to find in his personal spaces.
"You are all that matters to me," one of the letters reportedly read.
Trump, in turn, reportedly told others Harp "will never leave me."
The book also claims White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles was taken aback after learning about the letters, allegedly asking herself: "Where am I?"
'There Are No Witnesses'
The podcast hosts also questioned just how much access Harp has to the president.
"When we're saying that she's with him 24/7, are we suggesting that she's in the White House bedroom with him late at night and in the early hours of the morning Truth Socialing for him?" Coles asked.
Dougherty replied: "Well, we don't have any evidence that that is the case, but we also have a mystery that he is with her more than any of the other aides."
He continued: "It is very clear that there are no witnesses who are in a position to say exactly when their interactions stop. She is absolutely with him later at night than other people. That we know."
"What then happens? How are they interacting? We are unclear," he added.
White House Declined to Elaborate
Dougherty also claimed the administration has refused to provide additional information about Harp's relationship with Trump.
"The White House is refusing to give us any details, any comment on this situation," he said. "They didn't really elaborate on it to Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, who asked about it."
Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has previously defended Harp, saying she "is one of the most loyal and hardest working aides on President Trump's team."
Harp was also reportedly among the handful of people present when Trump sat down with Haberman and Swan for an Oval Office fact-check interview for the book.
"It shows just how intensely close in the inner circle she is," Dougherty said. "If a woman of 34 has access to Truth Social and Truth Social is the most important way to communicate for the president, then who's in charge? We don't know."