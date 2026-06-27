Donald Trump's Mysterious Bond With Aide Natalie Harp, 34, Raises Eyebrows as White House Refuses to Answer Questions — "She is Fueling His Delusions"

On The Daily Beast Podcast, host Joanna Coles and executive editor Hugh Dougherty discussed revelations from Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump by New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan.

Dougherty claimed Harp has become one of Trump's closest aides, saying: "She is fueling his delusions: she is providing him with endless praise that she prints out off random social media, and then it's all being put out in public, and she is with him 'round the clock."

The book also claims Trump has called on Harp to overrule Cabinet members when he wants numbers that fit into his preconceived notions of trade.

Harp, who has been referred to as a "human printer" because she follows Trump around with printed material, is described in the book as being so devoted to the president that she wrote him personal letters.