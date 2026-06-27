EXCLUSIVE: 'Austin Powers 4' Woke Fears After Mike Myers Confirms Spy Spoof Sequel is Finally on the Way

The Canadian actor and comedian, 63, revealed the news during an appearance at Trevor Noah 's World Cup Watch Party, when a fan asked whether the long-awaited fourth instalment would ever happen.

Mike Myers has confirmed Austin Powers 4 is finally moving forward – sparking excitement among fans but also fears the beloved spy spoof could be "woke-ified" for a modern audience, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The one-word confirmation immediately thrilled followers of the "shagadelic" secret agent, though Myers offered no details on a possible plot, cast, or release date.

Asked by a fan: "Are we ever going to see an Austin Powers 4?", Myers replied: "Yes."

Myers, who created and starred in the franchise as Austin Powers, Dr Evil, Fat Ba-tard and Goldmember, gave a brief but decisive answer more than two decades after the last film reached theaters.

But industry sources said the return of the franchise was likely to trigger debate over whether its bawdy, tongue-in-cheek humor can survive in today's more cautious comedy climate.

A Hollywood source told us, "There is huge affection for Austin Powers, but there is also a nervousness about what a fourth film would look like now. Mike got away with jokes in the 1990s and early 2000s because they were clearly absurd, cartoonish, and tongue-in-cheek.

"The fear is that a studio today may try to sand down all the rough edges and end up woke-ifying the character, and destroying what made Powers so loved in the first place."

The insider added, "Part of the appeal was that Austin was ridiculous, inappropriate, and completely out of step with the modern world. If you make him too careful or self-aware, you risk losing the joke. Fans do not want a lecture – they want the same silly, outrageous energy that made the films work."