EXCLUSIVE: 'Austin Powers 4' Woke Fears After Mike Myers Confirms Spy Spoof Sequel is Finally on the Way
June 27 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Mike Myers has confirmed Austin Powers 4 is finally moving forward – sparking excitement among fans but also fears the beloved spy spoof could be "woke-ified" for a modern audience, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Canadian actor and comedian, 63, revealed the news during an appearance at Trevor Noah's World Cup Watch Party, when a fan asked whether the long-awaited fourth instalment would ever happen.
'Austin Powers 4' Gets Green Light
Myers, who created and starred in the franchise as Austin Powers, Dr Evil, Fat Ba-tard and Goldmember, gave a brief but decisive answer more than two decades after the last film reached theaters.
Asked by a fan: "Are we ever going to see an Austin Powers 4?", Myers replied: "Yes."
The one-word confirmation immediately thrilled followers of the "shagadelic" secret agent, though Myers offered no details on a possible plot, cast, or release date.
Fans Fear 'Woke' Makeover
But industry sources said the return of the franchise was likely to trigger debate over whether its bawdy, tongue-in-cheek humor can survive in today's more cautious comedy climate.
A Hollywood source told us, "There is huge affection for Austin Powers, but there is also a nervousness about what a fourth film would look like now. Mike got away with jokes in the 1990s and early 2000s because they were clearly absurd, cartoonish, and tongue-in-cheek.
"The fear is that a studio today may try to sand down all the rough edges and end up woke-ifying the character, and destroying what made Powers so loved in the first place."
The insider added, "Part of the appeal was that Austin was ridiculous, inappropriate, and completely out of step with the modern world. If you make him too careful or self-aware, you risk losing the joke. Fans do not want a lecture – they want the same silly, outrageous energy that made the films work."
'Austin Powers' Franchise Made $600Million
The announcement comes 24 years after Austin Powers in Goldmember opened in cinemas in 2002.
The series began with Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery in 1997, introducing audiences to the flamboyant British spy frozen in the 1960s and revived in the modern era.
It was followed by Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me in 1999 and Austin Powers in Goldmember, with the trilogy grossing more than $600million worldwide and becoming a major pop culture phenomenon.
The franchise also featured high-profile cameos from the likes of Tom Cruise, Gwyneth Paltrow, Britney Spears, and Beyoncé.
Mike Myers Teases Evil Twist
Myers' return would revive one of his most famous creations, alongside Wayne's World and the Shrek series, in which he voices the title character. He has also appeared more recently in television projects, including The Pentaverate.
Speculation around another Austin Powers film intensified in 2024, when Myers appeared at the AFI Life Achievement Award Gala.
Myers said at the time: "I can neither confirm nor deny the existence or non-existence of such a project... It's likely to be from Dr. Evil's point of view."
The original trilogy earned more than 20 awards and nominations, including an Academy Award nomination for Best Makeup, while Madonna won a Grammy for Beautiful Stranger, the song closely associated with the second film.
Myers rose to fame on Saturday Night Live before becoming one of Hollywood's biggest comedy stars through Wayne's World, the Austin Powers trilogy, and the Shrek franchise.
The performer has now racked up a net worth of at least $200million thanks to his decades of success as an actor, writer, producer, and voice artist.