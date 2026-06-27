Kate Gosselin 'Spiraling' Ahead of Estranged Son Collin's Tell-All Memoir as He Vows to Expose 'Abuse' and Child Exploitation

Collin, 22, announced his memoir, In The Shadow of Eight: Surviving the Reality of My Childhood, on Instagram last week. The book is scheduled for release on October 13.

"This isn't the story people think they know. It's the story I've lived," he wrote.

The former reality star said the memoir was not written for "entertainment," explaining, "It is a story to instill responsibility in everyone to advocate and speak up against abuse, injustice, and the exploitation of children."

He also reflected on growing up in the spotlight, writing, "Growing up, millions of people watched my life on television. People felt like they knew me. They knew my family. They watched me grow up. But there was so much they never saw."

"For years, I kept those experiences to myself. Some because I was afraid. Some because I didn't think anyone would believe me. And some because I just wasn't ready," he continued, adding that writing the book finally gave him "my voice."