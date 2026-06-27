EXCLUSIVE: Queen Elizabeth's 'Brutal' Dietary Requirements Revealed Four Years on From Her Death Aged 96

During her reign from 1952 until her death, Buckingham Palace kitchens operated according to her preferences, and among the foods notably absent from royal menus during her presence was pizza.

According to former royal chef Darren McGrady, 64, who worked for the monarch between 1982 and 1993 before moving to Kensington Palace, the Italian favorite was never served to Elizabeth while he cooked for her.

Reflecting on his years in the royal kitchens, McGrady said: "In the years that I cooked at (Buckingham Palace), the Queen never had pizza. I didn't start cooking pizza until I moved across to Kensington Palace."

The revelation has reignited fascination with the late monarch's famously disciplined eating habits.

A former palace staffer told us: "The Queen's approach to food was remarkably practical and consistent. She wasn't interested in culinary trends or indulgence for the sake of it. Meals were often viewed as fuel for a demanding workload rather than an opportunity for extravagance, and she generally preferred traditional dishes she knew and trusted.

"People are sometimes surprised to learn how restrained her tastes could be, and they may sound brutal to outsiders. But there was a simplicity to many of her preferences that reflected her broader character. She valued routine, reliability, and moderation, and those principles often extended to what appeared on her plate."