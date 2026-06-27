NBC 'Preparing' for Savannah Guthrie to Step Away From 'Today' Again After Tipster Claims Hidden Phone Holds Clues in Missing Mom Case
June 27 2026, Published 12:30 p.m. ET
Savannah Guthrie's NBC colleagues are reportedly bracing for the possibility that the Today anchor could step away from the show once again as the search for her missing mother takes another disturbing turn, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The latest development comes after an anonymous tipster claimed to possess a hidden phone containing alleged evidence tied to Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.
NBC Reportedly Making Contingency Plans
In the wake of the disturbing new tip, insiders say NBC is quietly bracing for the possibility that Savannah may once again step away from Today as the investigation intensifies.
Sources told Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice that the network has begun making contingency plans behind the scenes as concern grows over the emotional strain she is under.
"Everyone is deeply worried about Savannah," one NBC insider said. "She's showing incredible strength on camera, but every new twist is another emotional blow. No one expects a daughter to carry this kind of heartbreak while hosting live television every morning."
According to the outlet, former Today co-anchor Hoda Kotb has already made it clear she is ready to step in at a moment's notice if needed.
"Hoda didn't hesitate," another source claimed. "She made it clear she'll be there the moment she's needed. This isn't about replacing Savannah—it's about protecting a friend. Right now, everyone wants Savannah focused on one thing: finding her mother."
Anonymous Tipster Makes Explosive Claims
The emotional strain comes as Nancy's haunting missing persons case has been reignited by an explosive anonymous tip.
The individual, who previously claimed to know Nancy's whereabouts and the identities of her alleged kidnappers, contacted TMZ seeking one bitcoin in exchange for information.
"I have a phone stashed in a secure location guaranteeing both the information it stores and the safety of the phone," the tipster wrote.
'Probably Her Last' Day
The person further alleged the device contains "a short video of the main guy with Nancy the day that was probably her last, pictures of both involved, names and addresses, and age."
The source also claimed more than one person was involved in Nancy's disappearance, but said the information primarily identifies the alleged "main guy."
They added that the phone is "easy to access if you know where it is."
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FBI Receives Latest Lead
TMZ reported the latest message came from the same email address and referenced the same Bitcoin wallet used in previous communications about the case.
Rather than immediately paying for the information, the outlet requested a single screenshot of Nancy from the alleged video to help authenticate the claims before any further discussions.
The message has since been forwarded to the FBI.
The anonymous writer also sought to distance themselves from another recent tipster, writing: "I am not the idiot who recently called in a tip about her burial site in Mexico."