NBC 'Preparing' for Savannah Guthrie to Step Away From 'Today' Again After Tipster Claims Hidden Phone Holds Clues in Missing Mom Case

In the wake of the disturbing new tip, insiders say NBC is quietly bracing for the possibility that Savannah may once again step away from Today as the investigation intensifies.

Sources told Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice that the network has begun making contingency plans behind the scenes as concern grows over the emotional strain she is under.

"Everyone is deeply worried about Savannah," one NBC insider said. "She's showing incredible strength on camera, but every new twist is another emotional blow. No one expects a daughter to carry this kind of heartbreak while hosting live television every morning."

According to the outlet, former Today co-anchor Hoda Kotb has already made it clear she is ready to step in at a moment's notice if needed.

"Hoda didn't hesitate," another source claimed. "She made it clear she'll be there the moment she's needed. This isn't about replacing Savannah—it's about protecting a friend. Right now, everyone wants Savannah focused on one thing: finding her mother."