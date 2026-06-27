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EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor's Paranoia — Disgraced Ex-Duke 'Convinced He's More Vulnerable to Attack Than All Other Members of Royal Family'

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Source: MEGA

Andrew Windsor is said to believe he is 'vulnerable to attack.'

June 27 2026, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

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Paranoid Andrew Windsor believes he faces a greater threat from stalkers and fixated individuals than any other member of the Royal family – amid growing concerns about his personal safety following a frightening security incident near his Norfolk home.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 66-year-old former Duke of York is said to have been slightly reassured about his safety after a court issued an interim stalking protection order against Alex Jenkinson, 39, a homeless man from Suffolk, accused of threatening him near Marsh Farm Cottage on the Sandringham Estate.

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Andrew Windsor in An 'Increasingly Vulnerable Position'

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Photo of Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Andrew Windsor is said to fear stalkers more than other royal family members.

The order was recently granted at Westminster Magistrates' Court after prosecutors outlined concerns about the risk posed by Jenkinson, who is alleged to have pursued the disgraced royal on foot and by car during an incident in May.

The former prince, who was stripped of his royal titles following the fallout from his association with convicted s-x offender Jeffrey Epstein, is now said to have become convinced the controversy surrounding him has increased the likelihood of him becoming a target.

Sources close to the situation said the incident has reinforced long-held fears within Mountbatten-Windsor's circle that his security arrangements are insufficient.

One insider told us: "Andrew sees himself as occupying a very unusual and, in his mind, increasingly vulnerable position.

"Although he is no longer a working member of the Royal family and does not enjoy the same level of taxpayer-funded protection afforded to senior royals, he believes he still carries all of the visibility and public recognition that come with being the King's brother and the son of Queen Elizabeth II.

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'Hostility Directed Towards' Andrew Windsor 'Has Grown'

Photo of Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Prosecutors have outlined concerns about the risk posed by Andrew Windsor's alleged stalker, Alex Jenkinson.

"His argument is that you cannot simply erase decades of public prominence. Wherever he goes, people know exactly who he is, and the reaction he receives is often shaped by the controversies that have surrounded him in recent years. He feels that intense media scrutiny, public resentment, and the ongoing fascination with his fall from grace have combined to create a security challenge that many people underestimate."

The insider continued, "There is a genuine belief on his part that he has become an attractive target for unstable or fixated individuals. In his view, he faces the worst of both worlds – retaining the profile of a senior royal without benefiting from the same level of official protection.

"He is convinced that the hostility directed towards him has grown rather than faded over time and that, far from becoming less of a concern, the risks attached to his situation have become more pronounced with each passing year."

"Those around him say he points to incidents such as the recent confrontation near Sandringham as evidence that the threat is not theoretical," the source noted. "He believes there are people who actively seek him out because of who he is and what he represents, and that this places him in a more exposed position than many appreciate – and he thinks he is at far more risk than other royals."

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Stalker Allegations Raise Alarm

Photo of a guy wearing camouflage clothing and a black balaclava.
Source: PEXELS

Jenkinson is accused of chasing Andrew while wearing camouflage clothing.

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The latest concerns emerged after police arrested Jenkinson on May 6 following an incident near Marsh Farm.

Prosecutors told the court he had allegedly chased Andrew while wearing camouflage clothing and a black balaclava.

When officers searched Jenkinson's vehicle, they reportedly found a wooden-handled axe, while a palm-sized rock was discovered in his pocket.

Examination of his mobile phone also allegedly uncovered internet searches relating to members of the Royal family, including children, alongside searches relating to weapons and methods of killing.

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Photo of Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

The ongoing controversy has increased the likelihood of a security threat.

James Farrell, representing Suffolk Constabulary, told the court the stalking protection order was necessary because of what he described as an escalating threat.

Deputy Senior District Judge Tan Ikram imposed strict interim conditions on Jenkinson's movements and internet activity pending a full hearing after his trial, which is scheduled for July 29.

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