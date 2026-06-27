EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor's Paranoia — Disgraced Ex-Duke 'Convinced He's More Vulnerable to Attack Than All Other Members of Royal Family'

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 66-year-old former Duke of York is said to have been slightly reassured about his safety after a court issued an interim stalking protection order against Alex Jenkinson , 39, a homeless man from Suffolk, accused of threatening him near Marsh Farm Cottage on the Sandringham Estate.

Paranoid Andrew Windsor believes he faces a greater threat from stalkers and fixated individuals than any other member of the Royal family – amid growing concerns about his personal safety following a frightening security incident near his Norfolk home.

"Although he is no longer a working member of the Royal family and does not enjoy the same level of taxpayer-funded protection afforded to senior royals, he believes he still carries all of the visibility and public recognition that come with being the King's brother and the son of Queen Elizabeth II .

The former prince, who was stripped of his royal titles following the fallout from his association with convicted s-x offender Jeffrey Epstein , is now said to have become convinced the controversy surrounding him has increased the likelihood of him becoming a target.

The order was recently granted at Westminster Magistrates' Court after prosecutors outlined concerns about the risk posed by Jenkinson, who is alleged to have pursued the disgraced royal on foot and by car during an incident in May.

"His argument is that you cannot simply erase decades of public prominence. Wherever he goes, people know exactly who he is, and the reaction he receives is often shaped by the controversies that have surrounded him in recent years. He feels that intense media scrutiny, public resentment, and the ongoing fascination with his fall from grace have combined to create a security challenge that many people underestimate."

The insider continued, "There is a genuine belief on his part that he has become an attractive target for unstable or fixated individuals. In his view, he faces the worst of both worlds – retaining the profile of a senior royal without benefiting from the same level of official protection.

"He is convinced that the hostility directed towards him has grown rather than faded over time and that, far from becoming less of a concern, the risks attached to his situation have become more pronounced with each passing year."

"Those around him say he points to incidents such as the recent confrontation near Sandringham as evidence that the threat is not theoretical," the source noted. "He believes there are people who actively seek him out because of who he is and what he represents, and that this places him in a more exposed position than many appreciate – and he thinks he is at far more risk than other royals."