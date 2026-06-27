Bill Maher Puts JD Vance on the Spot Over Donald Trump's 2020 Election Fraud Claims: 'That Has to Stop'

During their wide-ranging interview on June 26, Maher suggested that Vance or Secretary of State Marco Rubio could emerge as the Republican presidential nominee in 2028 before turning the conversation to Trump's long-running claims about the 2020 election.

"Here's my dealbreaker for your side," Maher said.

"Under Trump, you guys have two outcomes an election can be: either we win, or they cheated. That s--- has to stop. And the person — and that means the person who has to stop it would be you or Marco. Can you tell me you will do that? Will you bring us back to the middle, at least on that, where we can concede elections, where it's not either one of those two options?" he added.

Vance replied: "Okay, Bill. So this is where I'm probably gonna lose you here..."

Maher interrupted with a joke: "That happened about eight minutes ago."