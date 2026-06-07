Donald Trump Storms Out of NBC Interview After Kristen Welker Demands Proof of 2020 Election Claims

The confrontation began when Welker pressed Trump for evidence supporting his long-standing assertion that the 2020 election had been rigged.

Rather than provide proof, the president launched into a blistering attack on both the media and the electoral system.

"The elections are like a third world country," Trump fumed. "Your elections are crooked, and you're crooked, and 'Meet the Press' is crooked, and so is ABC, CBS, and CNN."

As Welker attempted to continue questioning him, Trump doubled down on his criticism of the press.