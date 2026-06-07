Donald Trump Storms Out of NBC Interview After Kristen Welker Demands Proof of 2020 Election Claims
June 7 2026, Published 12:44 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump abruptly ended a tense interview with NBC's Kristen Welker after she repeatedly challenged his claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The explosive exchange unfolded during a sit-down in Wisconsin that aired on June 7, with the president ultimately standing up and walking away as the veteran journalist pleaded with him to stay.
Trump Erupts Over Election Questions
The confrontation began when Welker pressed Trump for evidence supporting his long-standing assertion that the 2020 election had been rigged.
Rather than provide proof, the president launched into a blistering attack on both the media and the electoral system.
"The elections are like a third world country," Trump fumed. "Your elections are crooked, and you're crooked, and 'Meet the Press' is crooked, and so is ABC, CBS, and CNN."
As Welker attempted to continue questioning him, Trump doubled down on his criticism of the press.
'Let's Call It Quits'
The interview quickly spiraled as the president accused major news networks of bias.
"You're one-sided, crooked networks. Let's call it quits," Trump snapped.
Moments later, he made clear he was done with the conversation.
"I've had enough," the commander-in-chief declared as he began to rise from his seat.
A visibly stunned Welker tried to salvage the exclusive interview, reminding Trump she had traveled across the country for the sit-down.
"Mr. President, please, I traveled all the way to Wisconsin," she pleaded.
Trump, however, was unmoved.
"I've sat in the rain with you for an hour! On and off in the rain. I've given you enough time," he fired back.
Trump Defends Controversial $1.8 Billion Fund
The interview took a sharp turn when Welker pressed Trump on a proposed $1.8 billion fund intended to compensate people who claim they were targeted by the Joe Biden administration's alleged "weaponization" of government.
Asked whether he was abandoning the proposal after comments from acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, Trump insisted he still supported reviving the fund.
"People have been hurt so badly by radical left lunatics that worked for the Biden administration and Sleepy Joe," he said.
Trump then broadened his attack to include Biden and the media, prompting Welker to note there was "no evidence" supporting his claims.
Trump Floats Iran Troop Deployment Before Explosive Exit
Before the interview descended into a fiery confrontation, Trump discussed the ongoing conflict with Iran and revealed he has not ruled out deploying American troops to help secure and destroy the country's highly enriched uranium.
The president suggested a future agreement could involve U.S. forces retrieving what he called "nuclear dust" alongside Iranian officials.
"We'll take it out and destroy it, whether it's onsite or whether we take it offsite," Trump said.
He insisted American personnel would not face danger, adding: "We will go with them, or without them. But we won't have people shooting at us."