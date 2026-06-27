EXCLUSIVE: King Charles Being Begged Not to Abandon His Mother's $500Million Palace Renovation 'Dream'

However, Buckingham Palace remains the official seat of the monarchy, and plans are in place for Charles and Camilla to relocate there once extensive restoration works are completed.

The move is currently expected after renovations to the palace's private apartments are finished in 2027.

An old friend of the King has now publicly urged Charles not to abandon the long-running project or allow Buckingham Palace to become little more than an administrative headquarters.

The source said: "There is a genuine concern among some of the King's friends and advisers that Buckingham Palace risks losing part of its identity if it becomes little more than an administrative headquarters. For generations, the palace has represented far more than offices, receptions, and state occasions. It has been the living, breathing center of the monarchy – a place where sovereigns have worked, entertained, raised families, and carried out their duties under one roof.

"Those who feel strongly about the issue believe the building's significance comes not just from its history or architecture, but from the fact that it remains the home of the reigning monarch. In their view, once that connection is lost, something important is lost with it."

The insider continued, "They worry that turning Buckingham Palace into a largely ceremonial or corporate-style base would diminish some of the magic and symbolism that have surrounded it for centuries. There is the fear Charles may even abandon the renovations as he does not really want to live in the palace for any significant time, but that would be a disgrace to Queen Elizabeth's legacy as she died dreaming it would be finished and perfect."