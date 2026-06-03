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Home > Royals News > Queen Elizabeth II
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EXCLUSIVE: Why the Ghost of Queen Elizabeth Still Influences Almost Every Aspect of Royal Life

Photo of Queen Elizabeth II. King Charles, Prince William and Princess Kate
Source: Mega

Queen Elizabeth's enduring legacy continues to shape the royal family members.

June 3 2026, Published 7:52 p.m. ET

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Queen Elizabeth II may have died nearly three years ago, but insiders told RadarOnline.com her influence remains so deeply embedded within the monarchy she continues to shape everything from King Charles' priorities to Prince William and Princess Kate's approach to royal life.

Elizabeth died aged 96 on September 8, 2022, after a record-breaking 70-year reign which transformed both the monarchy and Britain's place in the world. Ascending the throne at just 25 following the death of King George VI, who was 56, Elizabeth became the defining royal figure of the modern era.

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Queen's Legacy Still Shapes Royals

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Photo of Queen Elizabeth II
Source: Mega

Elizabeth transformed the British monarchy during her 70 years on the throne.

During her reign, she worked with 15 British prime ministers, welcomed 13 sitting US presidents and oversaw enormous social, political and technological change.

Even now, as Charles, 77, seeks to establish his own legacy and William, 43, prepares for his future role as king alongside Catherine, Princess of Wales, 44, royal commentators say Elizabeth's example and ongoing "presence" remains the institution's guiding force.

A royal source told us: "Although the monarchy is now under Charles' leadership, there remains a widespread belief within royal circles that Elizabeth's presence is still felt in almost every corner of palace life.

"The systems she put in place, the values she championed and the standards she expected continue to shape how the monarchy operates on a daily basis. In many respects, the transition of power changed the occupant of the throne, but not the culture she spent 70 years building."

The source added: "Elizabeth effectively wrote the playbook that today's royals continue to follow. Whether it's Charles' emphasis on public service, William's careful and disciplined approach to leadership or Kate's instinctive understanding of duty and public expectations, there are countless examples of how her influence continues to guide the family's actions long after her death."

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The Playbook Royals Still Follow

Photo of Queen Elizabeth II
Source: Mega

The young princess ascended the throne at just 25 years old

Elizabeth's commitment to service became the defining theme of her reign.

On her 21st birthday, she pledged to UK citizens: "I declare before you all that my whole life, whether it be long or short, shall be devoted to your service and the service of our great imperial family to which we all belong."

By the time of her death, she was a patron of more than 600 charities and had become one of the most recognizable figures in the world.

Historian Robert Lacey has noted the profound effect Elizabeth had on William's development.

He wrote: "William continues to model his leadership on the style he learned from his grandmother."

William's relationship with his grandmother strengthened during the prince's teenage years while he attended Eton College, as the future king received regular guidance from Elizabeth at Windsor Castle.

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How William Learned From Her

Photo of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince William
Source: Mega

Prince William received regular guidance from his grandmother at Windsor.

Another palace insider said: "Elizabeth recognized very early on that William would one day carry the weight of the Crown, and she took that responsibility incredibly seriously.

"As he grew older, she made a conscious effort to spend time with him, sharing not only her experience of monarchy but also the lessons she had learned from decades spent under constant scrutiny. Those close to the family believe the confidence and composure William displays today are, in large part, a result of that guidance."

The insider added: "What the Queen passed on went far beyond constitutional matters or ceremonial duties. She helped William understand how to cope with intense public attention, how to remain steady during periods of crisis and how to balance personal feelings with public responsibilities. Many of the qualities people now associate with William are qualities he observed firsthand in his grandmother."

Charles has repeatedly acknowledged his mother's example. On the day he became king, he said her life "was a life well lived, a promise with destiny kept."

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Her Influence Lives On Today

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Photo of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles
Source: Mega

King Charles praised his mother's well-lived life on his first day as king.

Yet while Charles has sought to modernize aspects of the institution through his interests in sustainability, environmental issues and architecture, many observers believe he remains guided by the standards Elizabeth set.

The late queen's influence is also evident in Princess Catherine's growing role within the monarchy.

Historians have noted similarities between the future queen's public popularity and Elizabeth's ability to connect with people during royal engagements.

As Charles continues to shape his reign and William prepares for the future, royal observers say the institution remains rooted in the values established by the woman whose reign defined an era and whose presence still looms over every level of royal life.

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