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EXCLUSIVE: Madonna Sparks Retirement and Arthritis Fears After Years of Dancing in Heels Have Laid Waste to Her Leg Bones

Photo of Madonna
Source: MEGA ; unsplash

Hollywood icon Madonna has been sparking health and retirement fears over knee injury.

June 27 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

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Crocked Madonna's decades of dancing in high heels have left her dealing with crippling knee problems, forcing the pop icon to overhaul her fitness routine as she enters her late sixties.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the singer, songwriter and performer, who turned 67 last year, opened up about the impact of her gruelling workouts, rehearsals and performances during a new interview while discussing her health, exercise habits and life in London.

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Madonna Admits Health Struggles

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Photo of Madonna
Source: MEGA

Decades of dancing in high heels left Madonna with knee problems.

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Madonna, one of the best-selling recording artists of all time, explained years of demanding performances, running and intensive yoga have taken a toll on her body. The admission comes as the star continues to balance her career with an active lifestyle despite scaling back some of the high-impact workouts that once formed a key part of her training regime.

Sources told us Madonna's comments highlight the physical demands faced by performers whose careers span decades – and admitted they had sparked fears she is suffering arthritis and could be ready to hang up her heels for good.

One insider said: "What stands out is her willingness to speak candidly about the wear and tear that can come from a lifetime of performing. She has spent years pushing her body to extraordinary limits, and now she's adapting rather than slowing down."

Another source said: "Many artists would simply avoid discussing these issues, but Madonna has always been open about reinvention. This is another example of her adjusting to a new stage of life while remaining incredibly active, although there are fears she could now have arthritis and may be thinking about retirement from the stage at least."

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Fears Grow Over Stage Future

Photo of Madonna
Source: MEGA

Madonna explained the physical impact of years of performances.

But a third insider insisted: "She's not talking about stepping away from performing. The message is that she's finding different ways to stay fit and continue doing what she loves despite physical challenges."

Speaking about her health, Madonna admitted: "I have a bad knee now." She continued: 'I have no cartilage in it, thanks to dancing for so long in high heels and running on pavement and doing Ashtanga yoga."

The singer explained the condition has led her to rethink the exercises she performs on a regular basis.

Madonna said: "Up until a year ago, I was jumping on trampolines and doing dance cardio and doing a lot of what a doctor would call loading on my joints. Can't do that anymore."

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How Madonna Stays Fit Now

Photo of Madonna
Source: MEGA

The singer removed specific cardio workouts from her routine.

While some activities have been removed from her routine, the Vogue hitmaker said she remains committed to staying active through alternative forms of exercise that place less strain on her joints.

"So now I do Peloton bikes and the Versa Climber and high-intensity circuit training. I ride my bike outside a lot. I dance," she said.

Away from fitness, Madonna reflected on her current life in London, revealing that she rarely stays in one place for long and prefers to keep herself outside her comfort zone.

The singer said: "I like my house here, but I never stay anywhere more than three years. I get sick of it."

She added: "After COVID, I went to New York. Now I'm in London."

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Why Madonna Keeps Moving

Photo of Madonna
Source: MEGA

The Queen of Pop relocated to New York after COVID.

Madonna continued: "I like to move all the time. I have to figure out the schools. I have to find out what I'm going to do with my time. Who am I going to work with? Who's my community? Constantly staying out of my comfort zone and not sinking into comfort keeps me feeling alive. I'm like a gypsy."

Having moved to New York in the late 1970s to pursue her career, Madonna also reflected on how the city has changed over the years.

"New York's kind of boring right now," she said.

The star added: "I don't miss going out in New York, but I do miss Central Park, and I really miss the Met because I used to live on 81st Street."

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