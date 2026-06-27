EXCLUSIVE: Tat's a Disaster – MGK Moans Drastic Body Art Came With Painful Price
June 27 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
Machine Gun Kelly has discovered the grisly price of turning his torso into a human blackboard, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 36-year-old singer, born Colson Baker, admitted his massive "blackout" tattoo left him frighteningly ill after he ignored warnings from celebrity inker Roxx that the extreme body overhaul should be done over two years – only to cram it into two months instead.
Painful Procedure Took Heavy Toll
"She warned me that it was going to be near impossible, even from a pain tolerance standpoint," he said.
The cracked rap-rocker said the process pounded his lymph nodes so hard that what was left of his visible skin turned yellow. He couldn't sleep and suffered loss of movement.
"I got really sick," he said.
"I stopped being able to move certain parts of my upper body."
Shockingly, he claimed the December 2023 process came as the result of a "spiritual consultation," and the need for "a change that wasn't just a sound wave. It had to be something physical," as he embarked on his new project with Wiz Khalifa titled Blog Era Boyz.
Romance Crumbled Amid Tattoo Transformation
Still, some insiders wonder why anyone would focus on blitzing his entire upper body with black ink while his romance with now former girlfriend Megan Fox was already circling the drain amid allegations he was texting with other women.
The pair later welcomed daughter Saga Blade, and insiders said the 40-year-old Jennifer's Body actress has been impressed by her ex's efforts as a father – even sparking whispers of a reunion.
As for MGK, he insists the agony left him "extremely inspired," and apparently in need of a fresh – and less painful – paint job.