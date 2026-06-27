EXCLUSIVE: Tat's a Disaster – MGK Moans Drastic Body Art Came With Painful Price

"She warned me that it was going to be near impossible, even from a pain tolerance standpoint," he said.

The cracked rap-rocker said the process pounded his lymph nodes so hard that what was left of his visible skin turned yellow. He couldn't sleep and suffered loss of movement.

"I got really sick," he said.

"I stopped being able to move certain parts of my upper body."

Shockingly, he claimed the December 2023 process came as the result of a "spiritual consultation," and the need for "a change that wasn't just a sound wave. It had to be something physical," as he embarked on his new project with Wiz Khalifa titled Blog Era Boyz.